EC Orders Repoll in Four Polling Stations in Nagaland on Wednesday

PTI

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 23:44 IST

Kohima, India

In the last assembly polls, repoll was held in 11 polling stations in Nagaland.(PTI file Photo)
Repoll will be held in four polling stations in as many assembly constituencies in Nagaland on March 1, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The EC took the decision based on reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all “material circumstances into account".

The poll panel said the polling held on February 27 at the four polling stations — New Colony S/W in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis, Jaboka Village in Tizit, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu — is declared void.

The repolling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, the EC order said.

“Ensure that wide publicity is given by beating of drums or any other convenient mode in the aforementioned polling stations’ areas. Inform the political parties and contesting candidates in writing about the fresh poll being taken on the said date…," the order to the state chief electoral officer said.

Nagaland went to polls on Monday.

The counting of votes in the state along with Meghalaya and Tripura will be taken up on Thursday.

In the last assembly polls, repoll was held in 11 polling stations in Nagaland.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 28, 2023, 23:44 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 23:44 IST
