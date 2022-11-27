Gujarat Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Modi, Kejriwal to Hold Roadshows in Surat Today; Gehlot Slams PM Over ‘Repeated' Visits

Election 2022 LIVE Updates: In their last leg of campaigning before the first phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will be speaking at campaign rallies on Sunday in Gujarat’s ‘diamond city’ Surat. Voting will be held in Surat in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1.

On Saturday, BJP President JP Nadda released the party’s poll manifesto in Gandhinagar, where he promised that the party would create 20 Lakh jobs and revamp government schools. The BJP also promises to make Gujarat a trillion-dollar economy.

Out of the total 788 candidates contesting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections, 167 candidates have criminal cases against them, with 100 of them facing serious charges like murder and rape, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Thursday.

A total 21 per cent of the candidates in fray have criminal cases against them, while 13 per cent are facing serious charges.

In terms of political parties, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting 88 seats tops this list with 36 per cent of its candidates having a criminal background, with 33 per cent faces serious charges. It’s number of candidates with criminal background stand at 32. This is followed by Congress, at 35 per cent and the BJP whose criminal cases candidates are at 16 per cent.

Delhi MCD Polls

Polling station-wise allocation of electronic voting machines has been done following second level randomisation of these machines ahead of the December 4 Delhi municipal election. The second level randomisation of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) was conducted by the respective district election officers in the presence of general observers appointed by the State Election Commission (SEC), Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been confidently claiming that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will record a “historic victory” in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls and become a “national” political party. The BJP and the AAP have been trading guns over several key issues in the national capital in the battle for MCD polls that will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

The BJP will return to power in Himachal Pradesh with full majority, the party’s state chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma has claimed and termed the Congress’ allegations of a possible horse-trading “baseless”.

He claimed the Congress leaders are aware that they would face a big defeat and are therefore trying to divert people’s attention by talking about EVMs and horse-trading.

“The BJP will form government with full majority and does not need MLAs from any other party,” he added.

The high-stakes polls to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on November 12. The counting of votes is on December 8.

