Election 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Chief JP Nadda to Launch Party's 'Ghoshna Patra' in Gandhinagar, Amit Shah & Yogi to Campaign in Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too will join the campaign trail and is all set to hold public meetings in Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli.

Meanwhile, the opposition has continued the slam the ruling BJP over unemployment in the country. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed a rally in Ahmedabad where he claimed that Inflation & joblessness have worsened in Gujarat. If the govt changes here this time, then the entire country will be benefitted.

Out of the total 788 candidates contesting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections, 167 candidates have criminal cases against them, with 100 of them facing serious charges like murder and rape, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Thursday.

A total 21 per cent of the candidates in fray have criminal cases against them, while 13 per cent are facing serious charges.

In terms of political parties, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting 88 seats tops this list with 36 per cent of its candidates having a criminal background, with 33 per cent faces serious charges. It’s number of candidates with criminal background stand at 32. This is followed by Congress, at 35 per cent and the BJP whose criminal cases candidates are at 16 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

The BJP will return to power in Himachal Pradesh with full majority, the party’s state chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma has claimed and termed the Congress’ allegations of a possible horse-trading “baseless”.

He claimed the Congress leaders are aware that they would face a big defeat and are therefore trying to divert people’s attention by talking about EVMs and horse-trading.

“The BJP will form government with full majority and does not need MLAs from any other party,” he added.

The high-stakes polls to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on November 12. The counting of votes is on December 8.

MCD Elections 2022

The State Election Commission has prepared a list of 3,356 critical booths at 492 locations ahead of civic polls in the national capital on the basis of inputs from Delhi Police and district election officers, officials said on Friday.

The State Election Commission, Delhi, also said it was making multi-layered security arrangements at the polling stations. As an additional precaution, it is also considering webcasting facilities at most of the critical booths.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided 78 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Delhi Police to be deployed in two phases, it said. Besides, 45,000 police personnel and 4,000 Delhi Home Guards will also be deployed on poll day, the commission said.

The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

