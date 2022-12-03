Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Modi Wraps Up Campaign in Gujarat Ahead of Phase 2, Congress Claims Strong Anti-incumbency Wave in State

“AAP has zero presence in Himachal Pradesh. The party will lose its deposit in most seats in Himachal Pradesh and same will be repeated in Gujarat. Even in Delhi, AAP is not getting much support for the MCD polls," said Thakur.
Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 09:55 IST
New Delhi, India
Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his campaign for the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly polls on Friday, a day ahead of the last day for canvassing for the second and final phase of the election for 93 seats set for December 5. Read More
On the last day of campaigning for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled on December 4, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the ruling party of Delhi will lose its deposit in most seats in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
“We will get a majority in Gujarat elections," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Aravalli, Gujarat
The newly appointed chief of the Congress party has not only stoked a heated altercation but also managed to land himself in the middle of a sordid, uncalled-for, and unwanted controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a Ravan with 100 heads". Kharge slammed the BJP for leaning too much on Modi in every election, addressing a crowd in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura. “We see your (Modi’s) face everywhere, in corporation elections, MLA elections, and MP elections… Do you have a hundred heads like Ravan?" he said. READ MORE
State secretary of CPI(M) in West Bengal, Md Salim, has filed a complaint against actor Paresh Rawal here on Friday for the latter’s viral comments about Bengalis while campaigning for the BJP in Gujarat.
In the complaint letter, Salim said that such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between the Bengali community and other communities across the country and cause public mischief.
With campaiging for Gujarat Assembly and Delhi civic polls coming to an end, BJP National President J.P. Nadda has called a “massive" meeting of all national and state level office bearers of the party in the national capital on December 5 and 6 to discuss future elections.
The meeting, party sources say, has been called to discuss the strategy and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2023 assembly elections in several states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the concluding session of the meeting virtually on December 6.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.
In the last two Assembly elections, the Congress has performed better than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in north Gujarat, which accounts for 32 seats, and the Opposition party will aim to retain its edge in the region in 2022, too, with some factors going in its favour.
While the BJP faces rebellion in some pockets and an undercurrent of anger palpable among the dominant OBC Chaudhary community due to the arrest of dairy cooperative leader and former home minister Vipul Chahduary, local caste dynamics and selection of candidates are likely to play a major role in the final outcome, political analysts said. Out of the 32 Assembly seats spread across six districts of the region – Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli and Gandhinagar – the Congress won 17 seats in both the 2012 and 2017 elections.
Khedbrahma, an assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat has not voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1995. However, the saffron party has not given up on winning seats that have not been favourable so far. A third-party aide, it seems, is making the BJP’s prospects of winning on traditional Congress seats brighter. This is the push it requires to achieve the best-ever performance it is targeting.
The supporting group in question is Team Modi Support Sangh (TMSS), an organisation that started in 2015 from Uttar Pradesh with the sole objective of aiding the BJP in elections by using its presence in various assembly constituencies. READ MORE
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he did not exclusively ask for votes in the name of Hindutva and had appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party and not the Congress or the BJP.
In an exclusive interview to News18, Kejriwal spoke about the AAP’s strategy and other issues ranging from the Gujarat assembly elections to the MCD polls. On allegations that he was taking the “BJP’s Hindutva route" during his campaign in Gujarat, Kejriwal said, “I am a Hindu, what else will I do if not Hindutva?" READ MORE
Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations on the day of the civic polls slated to be held on December 4, officials said on Friday. Election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM.
“On the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on December 4, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations." “The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 AM. After 6 AM, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day," the DMRC said in a statement.
All Delhi government schools will remain closed on December 3 in view of preparations for the municipal elections, the Directorate of Education said on Friday. Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4. “All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.
“The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," it said. All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5.
With several elections including the key Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls just round the corner, for you to cast your vote, your name needs to be listed in the voter’s list. There are two ways to confirm if your name is in the voter’s list. Here is a step-by-step guide. READ MORE
The BJP’s 27-year-long reign in Gujarat and eight years after Narendra Modi shifted to Delhi as prime minister after helming the state as chief minister for 13 years, the Modi factor remains invincible in the PM’s home state even in the present elections.
As the state votes in Phase 1 on Thursday, News18 spoke to senior BJP and government functionaries to understand the five pillars of Modi’s ‘Gujarat model’ that keep him popular in the state till date, making him the BJP’s biggest vote-catcher. These long-standing benefits to people are Narmada water reaching people in villages, peace and security for two decades, the education infrastructure leading to a high literacy rate, support for dairy sector, and a high-quality tourism circuit. READ MORE
Saturday is the last day for the campaign for Gujarat Assembly polls 2022, with the second and final phase of the polls for 93 seats set for December 5. The first phase of the polls for 89 seats was held on December 1.
Today is the last day for campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls. The first phase of the polls for 89 seats were held on December 1. The BJP, which has ruled the state for 27 years, is seeking to win a straight seventh term. If it succeeds, it will equal the record of the Left Front government which had ruled in West Bengal for seven consecutive terms till 2011.
Meanwhile, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday claimed there is a clear anti-incumbency wave against the BJP government in Gujarat due to which PM Modi campaigned aggressively in the state. “The anti-government wave is very strong there (in Gujarat) and this is why Modi ji is visiting so many places across the state… Recently, he held a mega 50-km-long roadshow. One needs to think why is the situation such,” Gehlot told reporters in Kota.
What is the reason behind the prime minister camping in Gujarat and neglecting issues of national and international importance. It only means that Modi fears losing the election, Gehlot further said.
In the first phase of voting on December 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections, an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded in 89 seats, the Election Commission said on Friday while announcing final figures. The turnout was lower than the 66.75 per cent recorded in the first phase in the same 89 constituencies in the 2017 state elections.
Polling for the first phase in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on Thursday. The fate of 788 candidates was sealed in Electronic Voting Machines.
The second phase of 2022 elections for remaining 93 seats with 833 candidates in the fray will be held on December 5, and votes will be counted on December 8.
Apart from the BJP, Congress and AAP, 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the second phase.
The campaigning ended for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls on Friday. On the last day of campaigning, the AAP on Friday attacked the BJP, saying people do not want a “corrupt” party like it to come to power in the civic body.
AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, held roadshows in 250 wards of the national capital, while its candidates held foot marches in more than 500 areas of the city, the party said In the run up to the polls, the party has held 14,862 jansamvaads, nukkad sabhas, door-to-door campaigns, padyatras and nukkad nataks to reach out the electorate.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an interactive session with yoga teachers and traders, while Sisodia, Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, Punjab Minister Sardar Harjot Bains, AAP leader Mahabal Mishra and MLA Durgesh Pathak led roadshows in the city’s 250 wards.
As part of its campaign, the AAP repeatedly targeted the BJP over its “failure” to clear the three landfill sites in Delhi’s Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa during its tenure in the municipal corporation. Over the years, fires have broken out at these dumping yards which have tonnes of legacy waste, leaving neighbouring areas shrouded in smoke for days. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will romp home with a majority in the MCD polls.
Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for “patronising rioters and the corrupt” as the party’s top leaders wrapped up campaigning for the civic polls on the last day with over 250 ‘vijay sankalp’ roadshows across the city.
Voting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results declared on December 7.
During the 13-day run, the BJP organised over 1,000 roadshows, street-corner meetings, door-to-door campaigns with top party leaders, including National President JP Nadda, senior Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states.
As many as 19 Union ministers, chief ministers of six states, two deputy chief ministers and 31 MPs took part in the campaign.
Read all the Latest Politics News here