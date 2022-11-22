Election 2022 Updates | 'If BJP & Congress Had A Relationship...': Kejriwal Compares AAP's Poll Participation To War Cry

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 23:27 IST
New Delhi, India
Election 2022 Live Updates: After the Bharatiya Janata Party almost carried out a one-sided political carpet-bombing bombing in Gujarat with its heavyweight leaders leading from front, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a crowd in the state for the first time on Monday.
The BJP has turned Delhi into “a pile of garbage" during its 15-year-rule of the city’s civic body, senior AAP leaders alleged on Tuesday at public meetings in different wards ahead of the December 4 MCD polls. AAP leaders and workers held foot marches, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns in various areas ahead of the MCD elections. MLAs Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Pandey took part in public meetings in their respective assembly constituencies.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provided excellent schools, hospitals, free electricity and water to Delhiites and they appreciate the unprecedented development he has brought, the AAP leader claimed.
Stepping up campaigning for the MCD polls, the BJP will launch a massive voter outreach drive in the 250 municipal wards across the national capital on Sunday, with a string of Union ministers and chief ministers going door to door seeking support for the party candidates.
Last Sunday, led by party chief J P Nadda, Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri, and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Assam, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh took part in roadshows in 14 areas of Delhi.
The drive to be launched on Sunday is aimed at reaching out to people with the help of more than one lakh party leaders and workers accompanying the Union ministers and chief ministers, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.
BJP President JP Nadda said that it is in nature of Congress to mislead people and lie to them. “We go to people with a report card. Have you ever heard that Congress goes to people with report cards?" he asked.
Former Congress MLA Kaminiba Rathod joined BJP today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. “When tickets were distributed on basis of transaction of money, then I decided that I am going to leave the party and join BJP," ANI quoted Rathod as saying.
A total of 1,621 candidates are left in the fray for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations got over, an official said on Tuesday.
Elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.
For the 93 seats where elections would be held in the second phase, there are 833 candidates in the fray, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.
The last day of withdrawal for the second phase was Monday.
As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats that will go to the polls in the first phase of elections, the release added.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates on all 182 seats, while Congress has fielded candidates on 179 seats while it allocated three seats to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as part of a pre-poll alliance.
But with the NCP candidate withdrawing his nomination for Devgadh Baria seat, the party is contesting two seats.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also fielded candidates on all 182 seats, but its candidates withdrew his nomination from the Surat East seat, so it will end up contesting 181 seats.
All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded candidates in 14 Assembly seats but its candidates withdrew from Bapunagar seat.
Constituencies in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and south Gujarat will go to the polls in the first phase. These districts are Valsad, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Botad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar and Kutch.
In the second phase, seats in the districts of central and north Gujarat, that is, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara and Chhota Udepur will go to the polls.
The AAP plans to go full-throttle with its second phase of campaigning from Wednesday with music and magic shows, street plays, and 1,000 street-corner meetings by star campaigners to woo voters for the December 4 Delhi civic polls.
During the first phase, Aam Aadmi Party candidates held marches, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns under the theme ‘MCD me bhi Kejriwal’.
The party’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the AAP will hold 1,000 ‘Nukkad Sabhas’ from November 23 in all the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi till December 2, the day when poll campaigns will end.
The theme of the second phase of the campaign will be ‘Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad’ (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor).
“During the ‘Nukkad Sabhas’, the star campaigners, MLAs, poll candidates and local leaders will have one-on-one interaction with the people to understand their issues. They will also make people aware of the rampant corruption and maladministration of the BJP during its 15-year reign in the MCD," Rai said at a press conference.
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be defeated in the Gujarat Assembly elections as it is a “banner-based party" as against the BJP which is cadre-based.
AAP leaders will leave Gujarat once the elections are over, he claimed, speaking at a campaign rally in Shehra town of Panchmahal district in support of BJP candidate Jetha Bharwad.
“The AAP lost in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa in the recent past. And its candidates will lose deposits in all 67 seats it has contested in Himachal Pradesh. They will meet the same fate in Gujarat," said Nadda.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said that elections of Gujarat are one-sided and the BJP will retain the power.
“I believe that the state will create history and the reason behind this is that people want to spread Gurajat’s development model. Congress claims that they will win but they never do and I see them nowhere in Gujarat. AAP will now see their downfall because they are exposed. As they say, they have originated from revolutions but despite such short party tenure, they have been found involved in so many controversial cases," said Thakur according to ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address three back-to-back Bharatiya Janata Party rallies Vijay Sankalp Sammelan in the poll-bound state today.
While addressing a rally in Gujarat, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party has triggered a war cry because it’s the only party that can look in the eyes of BJP and contest. “Earlier, BJP and Congress had a relationship that is quite similar to a girl and boy meeting before marriage and passing it off as friendship. Now, let them come out openly and get married. Now, there is a party that meets the BJP in the eye, that has given a war cry."
BJP’s municipal poll candidate from Ramesh Nagar ward Pradeep Tiwari, who was arrested in March for alleged vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, claimed he will redeem himself by winning the election.
The ward has a large number of slum dwellers and they are happy that one of them has been fielded by the party for the polls, said the 27-year-old, who lives with his family in a slum in the Kirti Nagar area.
He was one of the eight protesters who was arrested for alleged vandalism outside Kejriwal’s official residence during a demonstration by the Bhartitya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM). “We had not done any vandalism outside Kejriwal’s residence. It was a political protest but our image was tarnished by terming us as vandals. I am going to win the MCD poll from Ramesh Nagar ward and redeem myself," Tiwari told PTI.
The challenge posed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and agitations by local tribals against various government projects could queer the pitch for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the south Gujarat region in the coming Assembly elections.
Of the 89 seats where elections will be held in the first phase of the Gujarat polls on December 1, as many as 35 seats are spread across the southern districts of Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Surat, Valsad and Navsari. In 2017, the BJP had managed to win 25 of these 35 seats while the Congress and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) won eight and two seats, respectively.
With the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections next month, the Maharashtra government allowed one day of paid leave for voters of Gujarat, who are working in border districts like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule, to cast their vote on the polling day.
The government resolution (GR) also instructed all private companies to follow the order and said that action will be taken in case of violation.
“A one-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly working in border districts of Maha like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule. All private companies are instructed to follow this. If the order is violated, action will be taken", read the GR.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 48-hour blitzkrieg with eight rallies kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign in the all-important Gujarat and he will be back again on Wednesday in the state for two days for more rallies.
In specific targeting of his party’s message to voters, the Prime Minister gave five broad messages - attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for giving space to activist Medha Patkar in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, reversing the ‘aukaat’ jibe on him by a senior Congress leader, focusing his rallies in areas where the BJP did badly the last time, pitching for a record win for incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and emphasising on his faith in the Gujarati women backing the BJP as always. READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat and said the time has come to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of disbanding the Indian National Congress.
Addressing a poll rally in Porbandar, the home town of the Father of the Nation, Yogi alleged the Congress would have usurped the funds meant for the treatment and vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic had it been in power.
The elections for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
“The BJP always keeps its promises, unlike Congress. Congress never stands with the people during crises. That is the reason Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) had suggested that the party should be disbanded once India attains Independence," said Yogi, one of the star campaigners of BJP, while canvassing for the party candidate Babubhai Bokhiria.
“The time has come to realise the dream of Bapu (of disbanding Congress)", he said.
The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using a child for the poll campaign in Gujarat as it asked the Election Commission and NCPCR to take note.
The charge came after the prime minister shared a video of a girl seated with him who spoke in Gujrati about the BJP’s governance under Modi. The video was shared by many BJP leaders and some union ministers too.
“A small child is being used by the prime minister for election campaign. This is a clear violation of the law. Where is the Election Commission? Where is the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)?" asked AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.
The BJP on Monday expelled 11 rebel MCD candidates following a meeting chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda. With less than a fortnight left for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Nadda chaired a review meeting of party leaders on Monday where party MLAs, MPs were called.
Nadda came equipped with reports on the work done by the party’s public representatives in their respective constituencies.
According to sources, important decisions were taken at the review meeting, the principal agenda of which was for the BJP to return to the helm of the MCD for the fourth time.
Fearing defeat, the BJP ensured that the Delhi municipal elections are held a day before the December 5 phase of the Gujarat assembly polls so that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal keeps shuttling between here and the state, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged on Monday.
While the Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are on December 4.
“The MCD elections were supposed to be held in March, and when the BJP conducted a survey in Delhi, they knew that they (its candidates) would not be able to even save their deposits. All of their leaders went to (Union home minister) Amit Shah and asked him to do something, otherwise they will be exposed," Rai, who held a jansamvad in his Babarpur assembly constituency, said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi finally addressed his first rally in Gujarat. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said adivasis are the first owners of India but the BJP calls them ‘vanvasis’ whose land can be snatched by BJP and given to 2-3 industrialists. They don’t want Adivasis to live in cities, get access to education, health and employment, he said.
Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Surendranagar, the PM said, “Gujarat changed tradition (of anti-incumbency)…the people of Gujarat want to give work to the BJP and want BJP to work. Gujarat is pro-incumbency." To add to party’s GUjarat effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, addressed three rallies in his home state.
MCD Polls 2022
The State Election Commission (SEC) has processed nearly 4,500 applications from various political parties seeking permission to conduct events like roadshows and rallies for the December 4 Municipal Commission of Delhi (MCD) polls, an official statement said on Sunday. As many as 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the SEC said.
Political parties have intensified the campaigning and there has also been a spurt in number of complaints being reported to the commission and the concerned district election officers (DEOs)/returning officers (ROs) regarding violation of model code of conduct. The authorities on Saturday removed 22,656 illegal posters, banners and hoardings across the capital, taking the cumulative figure to 10,04,150.
The BJP held a mega-campaign on Sunday in the capital with top leaders holding 14 mega roadshows. BJP chief JP Nadda, along with other Union ministers and chief ministers of states including Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, took part in different rallies and road shows in Delhi on Sunday.
The race for the Gujarat Assembly elections is ramping up as the date draws closer with the BJP, AAP and Congress all intensifying their campaigning efforts in the state. Prime Minister Modi, who is on a campaign blitz in the state, addressed three rallies on Monday in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a detour from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to campaign in Gujarat and addressed rallies in Mahuva (Surat) and Rajkot on Monday. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be in the state and take part in a roadshow in Amreli.
