Election News LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh Records 72.72% Voter Turnout; AAP Announces 2nd List for Delhi MCD Polls

Election News LIVE Updates: The high octane Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, which went to polls on Saturday, saw a 72.72% voter turnout as per data on Saturday night. The assembly poll is a crucial test for the BJP which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power while the Congress has urged voters to go by tradition of voting out the incumbent.

Voting started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. While it had a slow start, with only 5% polling in the first hour, it slowly picked up pace over the afternoon.

It notched up to 37.19 percent by 1 pm and till 3 pm, the state recorded a 55.65 per cent turnout.

The highest polling of 62.75 per cent was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti district, followed by 60.38 per cent in Sirmour and 58.9 per cent in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

BJP President J P Nadda cast his vote and said that he was confident that the BJP would win and Jairam Thakur would be CM again.

State Congress Chief Pratibha Singh said that the party is confident of winning 40-45 seats, as per ANI. 5.02% voter turnout was recorded until 9:00 am. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Twitter urged voters to turn up in large numbers for the ‘festival of democracy’. He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet greeted young voters and asked voters to register a new record.

MCD Election 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its second list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The party had declared its first list of 134 candidates on Friday for the 250-member house. It also announced its list of 30 star campaigners. The list includes names of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who recently quit as minister amid a row over attending a religious conversion event, and former cricketer and sitting Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh.

The Delhi BJP on Saturday as well issued its first list of 232 candidates. The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later, the party said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had dared the BJP to tell the public about five things that they have done in the civic body in the last 15 years.

Meanwhile, after the list was announced on Friday, the BJP attacked AAP over the inclusion of MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam as a star campaigner for the MCD polls. The saffron party accused AAP of taking an “anti-Hindu” stand.

Gautam had resigned last month from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government after courting controversy over attending a religious conversion programme in which Hindu deities were allegedly insulted.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Gujarat Election 2022

The Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of nine candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases. The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 104. The Congress had last Friday released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections.

Among the candidates named in the fourth list are Malubhai Kandoria from Dwarka, Mansinh Dodiya from Talala and Jaykantbhai Patel from Bharuch.

The party also released the election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Saturday with 11 commitments which include waiving the farmers’ loan up to Rs 3 lakh and implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for six more seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections. With this, the ruling party has announced the names of candidates for all 89 seats, out of the total 182, that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phase elections. Overall, the BJP has so far named candidates for 166 Assembly segments as it had issued the first list of 160 candidates on November 9.

Meanwhile, the AAP, which is also trying to establish a stronghold in the state, released its 15th list of 3 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The party has fielded Mahindra Rajput from Sidhpur, Lalji Parmar from Sidhpur and Mahendra Patil from Udhana.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

