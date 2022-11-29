Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 12-hour Bandh in Odisha's Poll-bound Dist; Modi Compares India's Progress Under 'Economist PM' & 'Chaiwallah'

With just days to go for Gujarat’s first phase of polls on December 1, Prime Minister Modi on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Congress, saying it needs to shun its ‘divide and rule’ strategy to win back the trust of the people of Gujarat. Taking a swipe at former Congress PM Dr Manmohan Singh, he said that the country’s economy climbed up by only one position to reach the tenth spot despite a renowned economist being the PM for ten years but it became the fifth largest in the last eight years under a government led by a “chaiwala”.

The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition party of stopping armed forces from acting against terrorism when it was in power due to vote bank politics. Addressing a poll rally in Palitana town of Bhavnagar district in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Modi said the people of Gujarat have rejected the Congress because the state had suffered a lot due to the party’s policy of inciting people of one region or community against another.

Responding to the PM’s attack, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said his party had sacrificed two prime ministers in the fight against terrorism.

Kharge questioned whether any leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fought for the freedom of the country. “We have done the work to fight against terrorists. To maintain peace in the country, we have sacrificed our leaders. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country united. Rajiv Gandhi was martyred for the unity of the country. Is there a leader in the BJP who at least fought for the freedom of the country?” Kharge asked.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who was also campaigning for the Gujarat polls on Monday, said that there is a huge craze for Aam Aadmi Party among women and youth in Gujarat as it vows to tackle inflation and unemployment and claimed the AAP will win more than 92 seats out of total 182 in the next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls. He had earlier in the day at a press conference said that he would giving in writing that three AAP candidates, including party president for Gujarat Gopal Italia and CM face Isudan Gandhvi would win by a huge margin.

The campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for December 1 ends on November 29.

Gujarat Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 833 candidates who are contesting in Phase II in 93 constituencies. At least 19 (20 per cent) of 93 constituencies are Red Alert constituencies — where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. More than 30 per cent Congress and AAP candidates contesting in the second phase of Gujarat assembly polls are facing criminal charges, the report says. 18 per cent of BJP candidates have criminal charges too.

Polling for the second and final phase will be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

MCD Polls 2022

In its pitch for the upcoming Delhi civic polls, the Congress’ Delhi unit has promised to restore Chhat ghats on the banks of the Yamuna and provide other facilities for them to hold their festival without hurdles.

The Congress’ Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “betrayed” the Purvanchalis living in the national capital with false promises and prevented them from holding their most auspicious festival.

Chaudhary also said that fighting for the “rights and protections” of Dalits and minorities will be the first priority if the Congress wins the civic elections. Chaudhary said the Congress would implement various social welfare schemes to empower these communities, particularly Dalit children, through quality education.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP is confident of its victory. An internal survey of Delhi BJP has shown that the party may win 170 of 250 wards in the MCD polls next month, a senior party leader on Monday, as per PTI. The survey having a sample size of 43,750 voters was conducted between November 13 and November 25, Delhi BJP media head Harish Khurana said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday asserted that his party will win more than 230 out of 250 seats in the upcoming Delhi MCD poll. “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to win the MCD election by a huge margin. People are glad that finally there is an opportunity to throw out this corrupt BJP from the municipal corporations,” he said during a party ‘padayatra’ at Keshavpuram.

The elections for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. Results will be declared on December 7.

