Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 12-hour Bandh in Odisha's Poll-bound Dist; Modi Compares India's Progress Under 'Economist PM' & 'Chaiwallah'

By: News Desk
Edited By:
Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 08:21 IST
New Delhi, India
Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: A week before the bypolls in Odisha’s Padmapur, the Income Tax and GST departments conducted back-to-back raids on local businesses on Monday. Following the raids, a 12-hour bandh has been called on Tuesday by the local traders. Read More
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to go to polls on December 4 amid allegations of political impropriety, election ticket sales, and political pandering, with the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vying for control. This is the corporation’s first election since the Centre merged the national capital’s three municipal bodies – the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation – into one in May. READ MORE
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said diamond businessmen and jewellers in Surat city in Gujarat should be conferred Bharat Ratna for their contribution to the country’s economy.
Kejriwal visited a diamond cutting and polishing unit and interacted with traders and workers to understand their issues. (PTI)
An internal survey of Delhi BJP has shown that the party may win 170 of 250 wards in the MCD polls next month, a senior party leader said on Monday.
The survey having a sample size of 43,750 voters was conducted between November 13 and November 25, Delhi BJP media head Harish Khurana told PTI.
‘Gujarat does not need an Asaduddin, it needs a Gyasuddin’ — the two-time Congress MLA from the Muslim-dominated Dariapur seat in Ahmedabad City, Gyasuddin Shaikh, repeats his viral statement to News18 in the busy lane of his residence on Rahemani street early on Monday morning.
Next to his house, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has put up a poster of its candidate Hasankhan Pathan, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also put up a Muslim candidate, Taj Mohammad Kureshi. READ MORE
With just days to go for Gujarat’s first phase of polls on December 1, Prime Minister Modi on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Congress, saying it needs to shun its ‘divide and rule’ strategy to win back the trust of the people of Gujarat. Taking a swipe at former Congress PM Dr Manmohan Singh, he said that the country’s economy climbed up by only one position to reach the tenth spot despite a renowned economist being the PM for ten years but it became the fifth largest in the last eight years under a government led by a “chaiwala".
Days after he compared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s look with Iraq leader Saddam Hussein, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said if the Wayanad MP shaves his beard, he will start looking like his great grand father and India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. READ MORE
Former Gujarat minister Jaynarayan Vyas, who resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this month, joined the opposition Congress on Monday.
Addressing the media, Vyas lauded Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for the party’s internal democracy.
“One feels sad to leave the house where he remained for 32 years," the former BJP leader said.
“But, I saw a large banyan tree was expanding there. And you know nothing grows under the banyan tree," said Vyas, who resigned from the BJP on November 5 citing personal reasons.
While Padmapur gears up with high-voltage campaign ahead of December 5 bye-election, politics heats up over Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) raids in different places of Padmapur. Multiple raids were conducted by the Income Tax sleuths at the residence of some businessmen closely associated with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Raids began on Monday at the properties connected with Md Sajid, Manabhanjan Sahu, Gajanan Agrawal and Md. Javed of Padmapur in the presence of armed CRPF jawans. They are close associates with the BJD. The income tax team did not allow their lawyers to enter the businessmen’s house during the raid.
On the other hand, the GST officials raided several shops, including that of Padmapur town BJP president, in the evening. READ MORE
More than 30 per cent Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates contesting in the second phase of Gujarat assembly polls are facing criminal charges, a new report from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.
Gujarat Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 833 candidates who are contesting in Phase II in 93 constituencies. READ MORE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Narendra Modi has made the country secure while soldiers were beheaded during Congress’ rule. “Now, an airstrike is done after entering Pakistan. A message has been sent – if you do something to us, we won’t leave you," he said at a rally in Savli, Vadodara.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged the erstwhile Congress government had stopped armed forces from taking action against terrorism due to the party’s vote bank politics.
Addressing a rally in Jamnagar town in the Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister appealed to the people to not allow “urban Naxals" to enter the state.
“Anarchy, terrorism, nepotism and vote bank politics were rampant during the Congress rule. Congress leaders used to remain mum against those who were involved in spreading anarchy and terrorism. People were feeling insecure. Bomb blasts used to kill people in different parts of the country," he said.
The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition party of stopping armed forces from acting against terrorism when it was in power due to vote bank politics. Addressing a poll rally in Palitana town of Bhavnagar district in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Modi said the people of Gujarat have rejected the Congress because the state had suffered a lot due to the party’s policy of inciting people of one region or community against another.
Responding to the PM’s attack, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said his party had sacrificed two prime ministers in the fight against terrorism.
Kharge questioned whether any leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fought for the freedom of the country. “We have done the work to fight against terrorists. To maintain peace in the country, we have sacrificed our leaders. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country united. Rajiv Gandhi was martyred for the unity of the country. Is there a leader in the BJP who at least fought for the freedom of the country?” Kharge asked.
Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who was also campaigning for the Gujarat polls on Monday, said that there is a huge craze for Aam Aadmi Party among women and youth in Gujarat as it vows to tackle inflation and unemployment and claimed the AAP will win more than 92 seats out of total 182 in the next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls. He had earlier in the day at a press conference said that he would giving in writing that three AAP candidates, including party president for Gujarat Gopal Italia and CM face Isudan Gandhvi would win by a huge margin.
The campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for December 1 ends on November 29.
Gujarat Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 833 candidates who are contesting in Phase II in 93 constituencies. At least 19 (20 per cent) of 93 constituencies are Red Alert constituencies — where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. More than 30 per cent Congress and AAP candidates contesting in the second phase of Gujarat assembly polls are facing criminal charges, the report says. 18 per cent of BJP candidates have criminal charges too.
Polling for the second and final phase will be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.
MCD Polls 2022
In its pitch for the upcoming Delhi civic polls, the Congress’ Delhi unit has promised to restore Chhat ghats on the banks of the Yamuna and provide other facilities for them to hold their festival without hurdles.
The Congress’ Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had “betrayed” the Purvanchalis living in the national capital with false promises and prevented them from holding their most auspicious festival.
Chaudhary also said that fighting for the “rights and protections” of Dalits and minorities will be the first priority if the Congress wins the civic elections. Chaudhary said the Congress would implement various social welfare schemes to empower these communities, particularly Dalit children, through quality education.
Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP is confident of its victory. An internal survey of Delhi BJP has shown that the party may win 170 of 250 wards in the MCD polls next month, a senior party leader on Monday, as per PTI. The survey having a sample size of 43,750 voters was conducted between November 13 and November 25, Delhi BJP media head Harish Khurana said.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday asserted that his party will win more than 230 out of 250 seats in the upcoming Delhi MCD poll. “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to win the MCD election by a huge margin. People are glad that finally there is an opportunity to throw out this corrupt BJP from the municipal corporations,” he said during a party ‘padayatra’ at Keshavpuram.
The elections for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. Results will be declared on December 7.
Read all the Latest Politics News here