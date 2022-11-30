Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Promises '10 Guarantees' Ahead of MCD Polls; Campaigning for 1st Phase of Gujarat Elections Over

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 08:42 IST
Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP’s trade wing on Tuesday announced ’10 guarantees’, including de-sealing of shops, resolving conversion and parking charges, for ease of doing business in the city, ahead of the Delhi civic polls. Campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 1 ended at 5 pm on Tuesday, where as many as 788 candidates are in the fray. Read More
Congress, on its own, creates a problem for itself. Comparison of PM Modi with Ravan is an insult to Gujarati people, it will dent the Congress party and will benefit the BJP in the polls: Former Gujarat CM & BJP leader Vijay Rupani
With several alleged incidents of violence being reported in bypoll-bound Padampur assembly seat in Odisha, the BJD on Tuesday charged the BJP with “importing" the culture of poll violence from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while the saffron camp accused the ruling party of attacking its activists.
The BJP lodged a complaint with Jharbandh Police Station accusing a BJD legislator of “kidnapping" a saffron party activist at gun-point, while the ruling party dismissed the charge and claimed he was not abducted. (PTI)
Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in the state for the first time and the party’s president, Asaduddin Owaisi, has been campaigning over the past 25 days.
Talking about the response so far, AIMIM’s national spokesperson Waris Pathan told News18: “We are contesting the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections for the first time. We are contesting from only 13 seats. Earlier, we contested the civic body elections a year ago, where 23 of our corporators got elected. We have a presence here." READ MORE
“At that time (during the coronavirus pandemic), Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, through a tweet, used to warn people against vaccine saying do not take it because it is `Modi vaccine’ and it could harm you. But thankfully, no one takes him seriously nowadays," the BJP leader claimed at a rally in Thasra town in Kheda district where voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held on December 5, in the second phase.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at his predecessor Manmohan Singh, saying the country’s economy climbed up by only one position to reach the tenth spot despite a renowned economist being the PM in the Congress-led government for ten years till 2014.
Calling himself a humble “chaiwala", Modi said the Indian economy became the fifth largest in the world in the last eight years after he assumed the office of the prime minister in 2014.
Addressing a rally in Rajkot in poll-bound Gujarat in support of BJP candidates, the prime minister compared his performance with former PM Manmohan Singh’s tenure of ten years.
The contest in Khambhalia has emerged as one to watch out for after the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi decided to contest from the seat where he is locked in a keen triangular fight with incumbent Congress MLA Vikram Madam and BJP’s Mulubhai Bera. A popular Gujarati news anchor before entering politics by joining the AAP, Gadhvi enjoys a good image and has emerged as his party’s main campaigner in the state but social equations in the constituency pose a challenge to him, poll watchers say. READ MORE
An electoral bond is intended to be a bearer instrument, similar to a promissory note, that is payable to the bearer on demand and without interest.
It is the process by which an individual (Indian citizen) or a corporate entity funds a political party.
In 2018, electoral bonds were introduced. The scheme was announced by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in Gazette Notification No. 20 dated January 2, 2018 in order to “cleanse the system of political funding in the country."
Electoral bonds, which were introduced to make political party funding more transparent, allow a political donor to purchase bonds from authorised banks and can only be redeemed by parties through registered accounts within a specified time frame. READ MORE
Two persons died after consuming liquor mixed with a poisonous liquid in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, police said on Tuesday but ruled out hooch as the cause.
Two autorickshaw drivers Rafiq Dhodhari (45) and Bharat Pidhadiya (40) died shortly after consuming a “suspicious liquid" between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Monday in the city’s Gandhi Chowk area, Additional DGP Rajkumar Pandian said.
The incident, which occurred during the campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls, prompted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attack the BJP government with a jibe that the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel was “intoxicated".
“In ‘Dry State’ Gujarat, people died again yesterday due to spurious liquor! On the one hand, there is a liquor ban for show off, on the other hand, people are dying due to poisonous liquor and drugs — instead of employment, the government is giving poison.
“This is BJP’s ‘Gujarat Model’! The land of Gandhi-Sardar has been intoxicated," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the AAP will win 230 out of 250 seats in the MCD polls. He also said if the AAP is elected to power, it will launch ‘Janata Chalaygi MCD’ campaign where the RWAs will be given the status of a ‘mini parshad’ (Mini Councillor).
“People can approach this RWA to get its work done. RWA s will be given funds to run their offices. RWAs will be empowered. The real purpose behind this is to make the people of Delhi , the rulers of Delhi, take their own decisions. I appeal to all RWAs to support AAP. We will empower RWA politically and financially," he said.
As Gujarat gears up for phase 1 voting of the Assembly elections on Thursday, those among the notable candidates are Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.
AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.
Former BJP MLA Madhu Shrivastav is contesting as an Independent from Vaghodia.
With a little over ten days left for the counting of votes and prediction of a photo finish in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, backroom parleys have begun within different lobbies in the Congress party to arrive at a consensus over who could stake claim to the chief ministerial post in case the party manages to form the government in the BJP-ruled state. READ MORE
Campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held on December 1 ended at 5 pm on Tuesday.
As many as 788 candidates are in the fray for 89 seats across 19 districts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions where voting will be held on Thursday. READ MORE
Dozens of senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jitendra Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, the party’s national office bearers, MPs and MLAs, campaigned across Delhi, taking part in roadshows and addressing street meetings on Tuesday.
Ahead of the Delhi MCD election, AAP’s trade wing on Tuesday announced ’10 guarantees’, including de-sealing of shops, resolving conversion and parking charges, for ease of doing business in the city.
AAP trade wing convenor Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal released the guarantee cards after organising a march in Kashmere Gate Market here.
Over five lakh pamphlets will be distributed announcing the guarantees in 50 major markets in the national capital. The guarantees offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also include arrangement of cleanliness in markets, prohibition on increase of all taxes like house tax, trade/factory licence, and arrangement of toilets for women in the markets.
“These guarantees have been designed after speaking to traders across the markets of Delhi and their focus is to solve the problems that the business community in Delhi have been facing under the BJP-ruled MCD," a statement from AAP’s trade wing said.
This time, the state will witness a triangular contest with the BJP, Congress and AAP competing for a win. The BJP, which seeks a record seventh term in office, had star campaigners, helmed by Prime Minister Modi, on a blitz across the state.
Other than PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Ravishankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari also campaigned during the first phase of elections.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot were among the party’s star campaigners. Rahul Gandhi also took a detour from the Bharat Jodo Yatra to address two rallies in the state.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively in the state too.
Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.
MCD Polls 2022
Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be given ‘Mini Parshad’ status if the AAP wins MCD polls. Further, ahead of the civic body polls, AAP’s trade wing on Tuesday announced ’10 guarantees’, including de-sealing of shops, resolving conversion and parking charges, for ease of doing business in the city.
The guarantees offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also include arrangement of cleanliness in markets, prohibition on increase of all taxes like house tax, trade/factory licence, and arrangement of toilets for women in the markets.
Meanwhile, the BJP’s top leaders campaigning for the MCD polls Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP over corruption allegations while recounting the works done by their party during its 15-year tenure in the city’s civic body.
Referring to alleged scams linked to the AAP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Kejriwal ke teen yaar — daru, ghotala, bhrashtachar (Kejriwal’s three friends — liquor, scam, corruption),” while campaigning for BJP candidates in Preet Vihar and Anarkali areas.
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a press conference challenged BJP national president J P Nadda to tell the people even one work done by the erstwhile municipal corporations ruled by the party for 15 years.
The MCD polls will be held on December 4.
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
With a little over ten days left for the counting of votes and prediction of a photo finish in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, backroom parleys have begun within different lobbies in the Congress party to arrive at a consensus over who could stake claim to the chief ministerial post in case the party manages to form the government in the BJP-ruled state.
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her MLA son Vikramaditya Singh could not get an audience with Rahul Gandhi and hence took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, joining it at the Madhya Pradesh leg. “The leaders realise that the Gandhis could hold the key to picking the CM candidate. So they didn’t leave the chance to take part in the yatra since they didn’t get the chance during the campaign with Rahul staying away,” commented a leader.
The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be out on December 8.
