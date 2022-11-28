Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Urges Voters to Reject Congress and 'Like-Minded Parties' Viewing Terrorism as Vote Bank

Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress and ‘like-minded parties’ over terrorism and said the party “goes soft on terrorism to save its vote bank. The PM was addressing rallies at Netrang, a tribal area of Bharuch district in poll-bound Gujarat, and Kheda on Sunday when he launched sharp attacks on Opposition Congress and AAP.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal addressed rallies on Sunday in Gujarat’s ‘diamond city’ Surat. He told textile traders of Surat the AAP will make the city a “garment hub” of the country with an export-oriented integrated textile park and creation of thousands of jobs.

On Saturday, BJP President JP Nadda released the party’s poll manifesto in Gandhinagar, where he promised that the party would create 20 Lakh jobs and revamp government schools. The BJP also promises to make Gujarat a trillion-dollar economy.

Out of the total 788 candidates contesting for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections, 167 candidates have criminal cases against them, with 100 of them facing serious charges like murder and rape, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Thursday.

MCD Polls 2022

Senior BJP leaders carried out door-to-door campaigns in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the civic polls, during which party chief JP Nadda said that the AAP has deprived Delhi of development while the country is marching ahead.

Seeking support for BJP candidates in a door-to-door campaign in the Wazirpur area, Nadda assailed the AAP government alleging it deprived Delhi of development while the entire country is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party is going to win 180 of the 250 wards in the elections to the MCD, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed while campaigning in the Baljeet Nagar ward.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday asserted that his party will win more than 230 out of 250 seats in the upcoming Delhi MCD poll.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to win the MCD election by a huge margin. People are glad that finally there is an opportunity to throw out this corrupt BJP from the municipal corporations,” he said during a party ‘padayatra’ at Keshavpuram.

Drumming up support for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, Chaddha held a series of public-outreach events in the city.

Mainpuri Bypolls

Meanwhile, the battle for Manipuri in Uttar Pradesh heats up. Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led administration will crack down on local party leaders ahead of the Mainpuri by-election and asked them to “not sleep at their homes” the night before polling. “I would like to tell my young friends and SP leaders that the administration will act tough on you on December 4. Do not sleep in your homes on December 4, so that on December 5, nobody can even touch you.

“You go and cast your votes, and on December 6, the administration will disappear from here,” she said at an election meeting at Ahirava village under Bhogaon assembly segment.

The contest in Manipuri, considered to be a Samajwadi Party bastion, is between Dimple Yadav, the daughter-in-law of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raghunath Shakya. Polling will take place in Mainpuri on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.

Read all the Latest Politics News here