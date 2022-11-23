Elections 2022 LIVE: Eyeing CM Post, Top HP Congress Leaders Rush to Delhi after Poll Survey; BJP Sacks 12 for Contesting in Guj as Independents

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 08:38 IST
New Delhi, India
Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Top Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh are reportedly camping in the capital for the chief ministerial post after internal surveys indicated that the party will win a majority in the state assembly elections. The counting for the Himachal polls is set to take place on December 8. A senior leader said that they are confident of winning 42 to 46 seats in the state, ANI reported. Read More
Authorities enforcing the model code of conduct have seized 72 kg of narcotics and drugs ahead of the high-stakes municipal polls in Delhi, officials said on Monday.
In a statement, the State Election Commission, Delhi, said it has also started distributing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the returning officers concerned who will arrange for their safe and secure storage at designated strong rooms.
BJP’s municipal poll candidate from Ramesh Nagar ward Pradeep Tiwari, who was arrested in March for alleged vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, claimed he will redeem himself by winning the election.
The ward has a large number of slum dwellers and they are happy that one of them has been fielded by the party for the polls, said the 27-year-old, who lives with his family in a slum in the Kirti Nagar area.
He was one of the eight protesters who was arrested for alleged vandalism outside Kejriwal’s official residence during a demonstration by the Bhartitya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
“We had not done any vandalism outside Kejriwal’s residence. It was a political protest but our image was tarnished by terming us as vandals. I am going to win the MCD poll from Ramesh Nagar ward and redeem myself," Tiwari said. (PTI)
When tickets were distributed on basis of transaction of money, then I decided that I am going to leave the party and join BJP: Former Congress MLA Kaminiba Rathod told ANI after joining BJP.
The AAP will launch its second phase of campaigning in Delhi for the MCD polls on Wednesday called, “Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka paarshad" (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor).
The campaign will include music performances, street plays and ‘nukkad sabhas’ (street meetings). “On November 23, there will be 45 ‘nukkad sabhas’, 65 on November 24 and 120 on November 25. We will intensify our campaigning," said Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai.
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said that elections of Gujarat are one-sided and the BJP will retain the power.
“I believe that the state will create history and the reason behind this is that people want to spread Gurajat’s development model. Congress claims that they will win but they never do and I see them nowhere in Gujarat. AAP will now see their downfall because they are exposed. As they say, they have originated from revolutions but despite such short party tenure, they have been found involved in so many controversial cases," said Thakur according to ANI.
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s sister and Congress campaigner Naynaba Jadeja attacked sister-in-law and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rivaba Jadeja for using children in her campaign.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Naynaba said the Congress has filed a complaint against Rivaba for using children to campaign for the upcoming polls.
“Rivaba is using children to gain sympathy. In a way, it is called child labour. Senior officials of the Congress have filed a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter," she said.
She further asked that despite being a voter from Rajkot West, how can Rivaba contest and seek votes in Jamnagar North.
Former Gujarat Congress MLA from Dehgam constituency, Kamini Baa Rathore, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.
She had resigned from Congress after being denied a ticket and entered the fray as an independent candidate. However, she later withdrew her nomination to join the BJP.
Speaking to reporters after joining the BJP, Kamini Baa said, “Voices of wise and experienced leaders are being suppressed in the Congress. The same happened with me. An attempt was made to suppress a woman’s voice. I joined the BJP as it believes in giving every single worker a voice and working unitedly."
While addressing a rally in Gujarat, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party has triggered a war cry because it’s the only party that can look in the eyes of BJP and contest. “Earlier, BJP and Congress had a relationship that is quite similar to a girl and boy meeting before marriage and passing it off as friendship. Now, let them come out openly and get married. Now, there is a party that meets the BJP in the eye, that has given a war cry."
Guitar and magic shows, 1,000 street meetings by star campaigners and street plays are some of the events planned by the Aam Aadmi Party to woo voters for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls during its second phase of campaigning from Wednesday.
Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai Tuesday said that in the second phase, the AAP would kick off the campaign of “Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka paarshad" (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor).
“From tomorrow, the party’s campaigning will be gaining speed. Our star campaigners will hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’ (street meetings) till December 2," he said.
With a fortnight left for the announcement of the results of Himachal Pradesh elections held last month, Congress heavyweights in the state are going for the fences to secure the chief ministerial post, reports ANI.
Congress sources said internal surveys indicated that the party is likely to get a majority in Himachal polls leading an increase in the number of contenders for the chief minister’s post.
A senior leader told ANI that they are confident that Congress is winning 42 to 46 seats in Himachal and some independent MLAs who are expected to go through in the battle are also in touch, as per the ANI report.
Senior leaders are starting to make their presence felt in Delhi, the report said. Former state president and head of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is visiting Delhi, while Pratibha Singh, the party MP from Mandi and wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh and her son Vikramaditya are also proposing to visit the national capital.
Cracking the whip, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Tuesday suspended 12 party leaders, including 6-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav and two former legislators, for filing nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections after they were denied tickets.
The development came days after seven BJP leaders were suspended for filing nominations as independent candidates for the first phase of Assembly polls to be held on December 1. (PTI)
Former state president and head of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is visiting senior leaders in Delhi, while Pratibha Singh, the party MP from Mandi and wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh and her son Vikramaditya are also proposing to visit the national capital, as per ANI.
Polling for the 68-seat assembly in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, and the state recorded a 75.6 per cent voter turnout, breaking the 2017 record.
Gujarat Elections 2022
Meanwhile, the battle for Gujarat is heating up with the BJP, AAP and Congress leaving no stone unturned. Launching an attack on the BJP on Tuesday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called Bhupendra Patel is a “puppet Chief Minister” of Gujarat who can not even appoint his peon.
Speaking at a campaign rally at Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district for AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, he also alleged that there is secret collusion between the BJP and Congress.
“Earlier, BJP and Congress had a relationship that is quite similar to a girl and boy meeting before marriage and passing it off as friendship. Now, let them come out openly and get married. Now, there is a party that meets the BJP in the eye, that has given a war cry.”
Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda, speaking in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, said, “PM Modi has changed the culture of politics. Politics imbued with development and nationalism has been taken forward. Denying dynasty, familyism, and nepotism, he has taken forward the politics of development.”
The BJP, with Prime Minister Modi leading the way is on an all-out campaign blitz in the state but its course has been marred by some infighting. 12 rebel party leaders, including 6-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav and two former legislators, were suspended by the party on Tuesday for filing nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections after they were denied tickets.
The development came days after seven BJP leaders were suspended for filing nominations as independent candidates for the first phase of Assembly polls to be held on December 1.
Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “At least 33 MLAs in Gujarat and 21 in Himachal have rebelled. PM Modi’s party is not the same as it was, it has changed too, people have started speaking up.”
Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and counting will be conducted along with Himachal Pradesh on December 8.
MCD Polls 2022
Meanwhile campaigning in Delhi is also heating up for the upcoming civic polls. The AAP is set to launch its second phase of campaigning on Wednesday with magic shows, 1,000 street meetings by star campaigners and street plays lined up.
In the first phase, the party had launched theme of “MCD Mein Bhi Kejriwal” (Kejriwal even in the MCD), under which all the candidates carried out marches in different booths and conducted door-to-door campaigning. Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai Tuesday said that in the second phase, the AAP would kick off the campaign of “Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka paarshad” (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor).
“From tomorrow, the party’s campaigning will be gaining speed. Our star campaigners will hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’ (street meetings) till December 2,” he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP is also stepping up its campaign and will launch a massive voter outreach drive in the 250 municipal wards across the national capital on Sunday, with a string of Union ministers and chief ministers going door to door seeking support for the party candidates.
The drive is aimed at reaching out to people with the help of more than one lakh party leaders and workers accompanying the Union ministers and chief ministers, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will take place on December 4.
Read all the Latest Politics News here