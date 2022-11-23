Elections 2022 LIVE: Eyeing CM Post, Top HP Congress Leaders Rush to Delhi after Poll Survey; BJP Sacks 12 for Contesting in Guj as Independents

He added that some independent MLAs who are expected to go through in the battle are also in touch.

Former state president and head of the campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is visiting senior leaders in Delhi, while Pratibha Singh, the party MP from Mandi and wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh and her son Vikramaditya are also proposing to visit the national capital, as per ANI.

Polling for the 68-seat assembly in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, and the state recorded a 75.6 per cent voter turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

Gujarat Elections 2022

Meanwhile, the battle for Gujarat is heating up with the BJP, AAP and Congress leaving no stone unturned. Launching an attack on the BJP on Tuesday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called Bhupendra Patel is a “puppet Chief Minister” of Gujarat who can not even appoint his peon.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district for AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, he also alleged that there is secret collusion between the BJP and Congress.

“Earlier, BJP and Congress had a relationship that is quite similar to a girl and boy meeting before marriage and passing it off as friendship. Now, let them come out openly and get married. Now, there is a party that meets the BJP in the eye, that has given a war cry.”

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda, speaking in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, said, “PM Modi has changed the culture of politics. Politics imbued with development and nationalism has been taken forward. Denying dynasty, familyism, and nepotism, he has taken forward the politics of development.”

The BJP, with Prime Minister Modi leading the way is on an all-out campaign blitz in the state but its course has been marred by some infighting. 12 rebel party leaders, including 6-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav and two former legislators, were suspended by the party on Tuesday for filing nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections after they were denied tickets.

The development came days after seven BJP leaders were suspended for filing nominations as independent candidates for the first phase of Assembly polls to be held on December 1.

Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, “At least 33 MLAs in Gujarat and 21 in Himachal have rebelled. PM Modi’s party is not the same as it was, it has changed too, people have started speaking up.”

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and counting will be conducted along with Himachal Pradesh on December 8.

MCD Polls 2022

Meanwhile campaigning in Delhi is also heating up for the upcoming civic polls. The AAP is set to launch its second phase of campaigning on Wednesday with magic shows, 1,000 street meetings by star campaigners and street plays lined up.

In the first phase, the party had launched theme of “MCD Mein Bhi Kejriwal” (Kejriwal even in the MCD), under which all the candidates carried out marches in different booths and conducted door-to-door campaigning. Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai Tuesday said that in the second phase, the AAP would kick off the campaign of “Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka paarshad” (Kejriwal’s government, Kejriwal’s councillor).

“From tomorrow, the party’s campaigning will be gaining speed. Our star campaigners will hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’ (street meetings) till December 2,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is also stepping up its campaign and will launch a massive voter outreach drive in the 250 municipal wards across the national capital on Sunday, with a string of Union ministers and chief ministers going door to door seeking support for the party candidates.

The drive is aimed at reaching out to people with the help of more than one lakh party leaders and workers accompanying the Union ministers and chief ministers, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will take place on December 4.

