Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: Withdrew Nomination Without Any Pressure, Says Surat Candidate Who AAP Said Was 'Abducted'

Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday asked the Gujarat chief electoral officer to inquire and take action “as warranted” into the allegations of AAP that its Surat (East) candidate was “coerced into withdrawing” from the poll fray. Read More
The BJP on Wednesday declared candidates for three more seats for the second phase of the two-phase Gujarat assembly polls scheduled next month. With the latest names, the BJP has declared candidates for 181 of the total 182 constituencies that will vote in two phases on December 1 (89 seats) and December 5 (93 seats).
Speaking to news agency ANI, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, “There is tough competition between BJP and Congress in the Himachal polls. Neither I can say that we are winning this election one way nor Congress can say that. One thing is sure that big leaders of Congress are."
Speaking to news agency ANI, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, “This can be highest voter turnout in the state. Female voters have increased in Himachal Pradesh, which is a good thing. I can say that BJP is coming to power in the state once again. All surveys are indicating BJP’s win. I don’t want to comment on what Congress is saying."
The Election Commission of India said it has met a four-member AAP delegation led by Manish Sisodia. “Their representation received about alleged coercion of candidate from Surat East for withdrawing his candidature and taken to an undisclosed location. Representation has been sent to CEO Gujarat to enquire and take action as warranted," the ECI said.
BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the December 5 bypoll to the Mainpuri parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Tuesday named Shakya, a former member of parliament (MP), as its candidate to take on Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Dimple Yadav on the seat considered as the stronghold of the SP. The by-election has been necessitated due to the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh has announced the candidature of Savitri Mandavi for the December 5 Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll necessitated by the death of her husband and sitting MLA Manoj Mandavi. A day earlier, the opposition BJP had nominated its former MLA Brahmanand Netam from the segment, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, which falls in Kanker district in Maoist-hit Bastar division. Manoj Mandavi was Deputy Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly and a prominent tribal face of Congress in the region. He died of a heart attack on October 16.
BJP on Wednesday released its 5th list comprising 3 candidates to contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022.
Union Minister Amit Shah said the BJP government has improved the situation of Gujarat over the years, as a result of which no one dares to create disturbance now.
“People of Gujarat had seen the days when communal riots were common, especially between 1985 and 1995 (under non-BJP governments). Curfew remained imposed for 250 days out of 365 days (a year). Women used to pray for their family members whenever they used to visit the walled city areas," Shah said, while addressing a rally in Ghatlodia.
“All the Latifs and Ijju Shaikhs (two criminals from Gujarat) were already eliminated. Today, 20-year-old youths do not even know what curfew is like. We eliminated the appeasement-based politics and established the rule of law in Gujarat," the Gandhinagar MP said. The Ghatlodia assembly segment is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
After the rally, Shah and Patel led a roadshow up to the Sola area where Patel submitted his nomination papers for the next month’s elections to authorities. Gujarat is scheduled to vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
The BJP is eyeing a seventh straight term in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, where a triangular contest among BJP, Congress and AAP is shaping up.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the BJP ended “appeasement politics" and established the rule of law in Gujarat during its 27-year rule and slammed Congress on various issues. Shah alleged the Congress used to mock Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its cadres over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asked Rahul Gandhi to visit the temple, which he said will be ready for inauguration in January 2024.
Shah was speaking at an election rally in support of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the BJP’s candidate from the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad city.
AAP workers, along with Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia staged a protest outside EC Headquarters demanding action against the use of ‘Force’ to make the Surat (E) Candidate withdraw the nomination.
The candidate was kidnapped. His nomination was withdrawn at gunpoint. What can be a bigger emergency than this for the Election Commission? That’s why we have come to the door of the Central Election Commission with a request for immediate action.
AAP workers, led by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reached Election Commission’s Office to demand action against the ‘kidnapping’ of the party’s Surat (E) candidate. Kanchan Jariwala, who was allegedly kidnapped last evening, took his nomination back on Wednesday. AAP has claimed he was pressurised by BJP.
The Aam Aadmi Party has released another video claiming the party’s Surat (E) candidate was ‘manhandled’ and ‘forced’ to take back his nomination.
BJP is so scared of AAP in Gujarat that with the help of goons and police, it is kidnapping AAP candidates and getting their nominations returned. Such hooliganism has never happened in history. This is open murder of democracy. Manish Sisodia is going to ask the EC that then what is the meaning of elections," AAP tweeted in Hindi.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel filed his nomination from the Ghatlodya constituency in Ahmedabad for upcoming Assembly elections in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
AAP candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, who was allegedly kidnapped last evening, took his nomination back. AAP has claimed he was being pressured by BJP to withdraw his nomination.
[Candidate Kanchan Jariwala can be spotted in a blue shirt as he walks out of the Returning Officer’s office in Surat (East), Gujarat.]
“Our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala has just been brought to Returning Officer’s office. He was circled by over 500 policemen & is now being pressured to take his nomination back," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
AAP has uploaded a video on its official Twitter account claiming that a BJP leader close to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is involved in the kidnapping of its Surat (East) candidate Kanchan Jariwala.
BJP has kidnapped our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala. He was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC, said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
A total of 999 nomination forms have been found valid out of the 1,362 forms filed for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls in 89 seats, state election officials said on Wednesday. Tuesday was the last day for the scrutiny of nomination forms for the first phase of elections to be held on December 1.
The Election Commission started accepting forms for the first phase on November 5 and the last date was November 14. After due scrutiny, 999 forms were held valid, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said in a release. For the second phase of election to be held on December 5 in 93 seats, 341 nomination forms have been received so far since November 10 when the process began, it said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a roadshow in Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad, ahead of nomination filing by Patel for upcoming Assembly elections. Patel will be contesting polls from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad where voting will be held in the second phase.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said AAP’s candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. “First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?" he said.
After being excluded from the Congress’ star campaigners list, Shashi Tharoor has reportedly opted out of the party’s Gujarat assembly election campaign. As per reports, Tharoor was invited by the Congress’ student body to campaign in Gujarat, but he dropped out.
Meanwhile, Congress denied sidelining Tharoor and said he was “never on the star campaigners’ list earlier.
Several millionaires, a slum dweller, and a trans gender are among the candidates from diverse socio-economic backgrounds who have been hand-picked by the AAP, the BJP and the Congress for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls.
One of the richest candidates in the fray is AAP’s Babita who is contesting from Bakhtawarpur ward. She, along with her husband, owns immovable assets worth more than Rs 13 crore, according to her affidavit. Another AAP candidate — Punardeep Singh Sawhney (41) — son of Chandni Chowk MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney is contesting from the Chandni Chowk ward and owns immovable assets worth Rs 9 crore while his wife owns properties worth Rs 35 lakh.
BJP candidate from Lajpat Nagar ward Kunawar Arjun Pal Singh Marwah, an advocate by profession, owns immovable assets. Kunwar Arjun Pal Singh Marwah, son of former Jungpura MLA Tarwinder Singh Marwah who recently joined the BJP, has liabilities amounting to more than Rs 1.42 crore.
Congress’ Varyam Kaur, fielded from Azad Nagar ward, owns movable assets worth Rs 70.15 lakh and immovable assets totalling Rs 89 lakh. Former mayor and Congress candidate from Daryaganj ward Farhad Suri declared movable assets worth more than Rs 40.46 lakh while having no immovable assets. His liabilities were nil while he has Rs 15,000 in cash, showed his election affidavit.
If BJP secures a majority in the Gujarat assembly elections slated for next month, Bhupendra Patel will remain the party’s chief ministerial choice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an interview on Monday.The BJP is eyeing the seventh consecutive term in the home state of PM Modi and Shah. Patel as the party’s face for the Gujarat elections is confirmed, and political experts over time have assigned a variety of reasons why the saffron party has stuck with its choice in Gujarat. READ MORE
Stage is set for a triangular fight in Khambhaliya seat of Devbhumi Dwarka district with senior Congress leader Vikram Madam, AAP chief minister’s face Isudan Gadhvi and BJP candidate Mulubhai contesting the next month’s Assembly polls.
Congress leader Madam has grabbed eyeballs not for his high winning chances, but for his political maturity, diplomacy, and the way he praised his electoral opponent and AAP candidate Isudan Gadhvi in public meetings. His speech has gone viral on social media winning several hearts.In the same speech, he praised turncoat and BJP leader Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Kutiyana MLA Kandhal Jadeja.
When the Congress released its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat polls to be held on December 1 and 5, Rahul Gandhi’s name figured in it. Nothing new, as his name was also included in the star campaigners’ list for Himachal Pradesh.
The only difference is, unlike in Himachal, Rahul will be campaigning in Gujarat. So he takes a diversion from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which would be entering Madhya Pradesh around November 21, and he will be campaigning in the Saurashtra region around the 22nd. Saurashtra is one region where the Congress did well in the previous Gujarat polls and is considered to be an area where it still has a presence. READ MORE
The premature release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case has become part of the political and electoral discourse in Gujarat in run-up to the next month’s Assembly polls with the opposition Congress mentioning about the episode in its poll manifesto and vowing to ensure justice to the survivor. A section of observers and activists feels the 20-year-old issue and the latest development will help the opposition party in getting votes, while others believe it will leave no impact in the Assembly elections to be held in December 1 and 5.
In its poll manifesto unveiled a few day ago, the Congress said it would revoke the remission granted by the state government to the 11 convicts, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case by a Mumbai court. Following the remission, these 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15.
An EC spokesperson said AAP’s representation has been sent to the CEO in Gujarat to inquire and take “action as warranted”.
Earlier in the day, AAP alleged that Jariwala was abducted at the behest of the BJP, which “feared” a defeat on the seat in the Gujarat assembly election. Jariwala, however, issued a video statement in which he purportedly said he withdrew his nomination without any pressure and by listening to his conscience after the people of his constituency labelled him “anti-national” and “anti-Gujarat” for contesting the election from the AAP.
Sisodia claimed Jariwala had been missing along with his family members since Tuesday, adding that the last time the candidate was seen at the Election Commission’s office in Surat during scrutiny of his nomination papers.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners the party announced for the Gujarat assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, has not campaigned so far in the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, the chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, are also among the star campaigners for the December 1 and 5 polls in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Tuesday, the AAP released its 17th list of four candidates for the next month’s assembly polls in Gujarat, covering all but one seat in the 182-member House. After the latest list, just one Assembly seat – Bhavnagar West – is left for which the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has not yet declared its candidate.
The party announced names of candidates for Kheralu, Visnagar, Mansa and Padra Assembly seats. Of these, it changed the name of candidate for Padra in Vadodara district. As per the latest list, the AAP has fielded Dinesh Thakor from Kheralu, Jayanti Patel from Visnagar, Bhaskar Patel from Mansa and Sandeep Singh Raj from Padra.
Kejriwal’s outfit, seeking to emerge as the main political rival of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, started releasing the names of candidates from August itself. The AAP has fielded four women and three Muslims in its candidates for 181 seats.
