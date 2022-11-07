Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: After Big Bypoll Win, BJP Launches Guj Poll Campaign; Priyanka Gandhi to Address Congress Rally in HP Today

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 08:12 IST
Elections 2022 News LIVE Updates: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting at Una in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh at 1pm today. The Congress on Saturday released its election manifesto- “Himachal, Himachliyat Aur Hum”. Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday secured the maximum number of seats as the counting of votes concluded for the by-elections to seven assembly constituencies in six states —Dhamnagar assembly seat of Odisha, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family bastion Admapur in Haryana and Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar.
In the high-voltage Munugode bypoll, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the close contest against the BJP.
Sharing a news clip where Congress leader Lalit Vasoya can be heard saying to a gathering that rather than voting for AAP, they should vote for BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to allege that the two parties were working together and against “AAP".
The Gujarat Congress released a 22-point ‘charge sheet’ against the state BJP government on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, accusing it of being anti-people.
All that an average Gujarati got was “hunger, fear and tyranny," it claimed.
The opposition party also highlighted in the ‘charge sheet’ the recent Morbi bridge collapse incident which claimed 135 lives, and dubbed as “unconstitutional" the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of seven members of her family during the Gujarat riots.
In view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat, the Election Commission (EC) has directed all banks in the state to keep a watch on suspicious transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh in accounts, officials said on Sunday.
The banks have been instructed to also report transactions of more than Rs 1 lakh in the accounts opened by poll candidates, they said.
As per the EC’s guidelines, poll candidates cannot spend more than Rs 40 lakh during campaigning and they have to open a separate account for that purpose. All the transactions above Rs 10,000 must be done through cheques, RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) or drafts, a senior state official said.
Isudan Gadhvi is Aam Aadmi’s Gujarat chief ministerial face, announced party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Confident of winning the Gujarat elections, the Delhi CM said that he is not announcing the chief ministerial state but the state’s next CM.
Kejriwal said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party. Gadhvi was pitted against state party unit chief Gopal Italia, who played a key role in the Patidar community agitation.
Gadhvi has been one of Gujarat’s most popular TV journalists and anchors. His show ‘Mahamanthan’ on VTV News would run from 8-9pm but was stretched to 9.30pm on popular demand, with the ratings remaining as high. READ MORE
BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday claimed his party will make a history by changing tradition of alternative governments in Himachal Pradesh and said it will be a one-sided verdict.
“We fight every election seriously. We fight on the basis of credibility. This election will also be fought in the same way, it is comfortable, we will form a good government, we will form a one-sided government," he said in an interview with CNN-News18.
“BJP is talking about changing the tradition. BJP formed governments for the second time after Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and we will do it in Himachal Pradesh. We are seeking votes in the name of development. People will give one-sided verdict," he said.
Gujarat will see Assembly elections in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The state is likely to see a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) entry into the fray.
If the BJP wins again, it would create a history by being in power for 32 years. Before Gujarat goes to polls, a question that has been going on in people’s minds is why the state is choosing the BJP again and again since 1995. In the last Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member assembly, giving it a clear simple majority. The Congress bagged the most seats (77) it has in the state since 1985.
Gujarati Pride, Narendra Modi’s connection and the ‘Gujarat Model’ are some of the factors that play a part. READ MORE
The Congress hit out at the ruling BJP on Sunday over its Himachal Pradesh poll manifesto, terming it a “cut-copy-paste" of their five-year-old promises and in parts borrowed from the grand old party’s 2022 election document. READ MORE
The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for 12 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, including nine Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seats.
BTP’s Gujarat president Ramesh Vasava said the party will field its candidates on all the 27 ST-reserved seats across the state for the next month’s elections.
The party had won two seats in the 2017 polls in the state. (PTI)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he wants Congress to perform well in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) incapable of defeating the BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined a new slogan in Gujarat “Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe" (I have made this Gujarat) during his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of poll dates.
PM Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state in the Assembly elections.
“Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. In this election also they will meet the same fate," he said during the rally in Kaprada in Valsad district.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to bring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in its “Sankalp Patra 2022” manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. BJP President JP Nadda, released the manifesto which include also included a creation of 8 lakh jobs in phased manner, 5 new medical colleges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had said the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds to retain the BJP in power and exuded confidence that a “double-engine government” will be formed in the hill state.
Meanwhile the Congress, banking on the anti-incumbency factor, urged voters not to reelect BJP in the state and promised employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth. It has also promised to provide 1,500 per month compensation to women in the state, 300 units of free electricity to the people and a start-up fund of Rs 680 crores for the youth.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has also appealed to the people of Himachal to give his party a chance and make a “new-engine” government in the state this time. Himachal Pradesh goes to poll in less than a week on November 12.
Gujarat Elections 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home state on Sunday for the first time after poll dates were announced for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. The prime minister addressed a rally in Valsad district and later attended a mass marriage function, ‘Papa Ni Pari Lagnotsav’, in Bhavnagar where more than 500 girls who had lost their fathers were married later in the evening.
Addressing the rally, he introduced the slogan, “Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe” (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.
“Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat never accept those who spread hate.
“Whoever had tried to defame and insult Gujarat in the past have been wiped out of Gujarat by the people. In this election too, such people will meet the same fate,” the prime minister said while launching the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign from tribal-dominated Nana Pondha village in Kaprada taluka in Valsad district.
The Congress on Friday released its first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, after it was finalised at a meeting of the party’s central election committee (CEC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress is seeking to oust BJP from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.
Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8. The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party’s entry into the fray.
