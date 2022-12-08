Ellisbridge Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Ellisbridge seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Amit Shah (BJP), Paras Rupeshkumar Shah (AAP), Mehta Ushabh Kaushikkumar (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Moradiya Pravinbhai Mavjibhai (BSP), Bhikhubhai Hargovindbhai Dave (INC), Amiraj (IND), Gajjar Miteshkumar Narendrabhai (IND), Surendrabhai Keshavlal Shah (Right to Recall Party), Meenakshi Joshi (SUCI(C)). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 54.66% which is -9.27% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.44 Ellisbridge (એલિસબ્રિજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Ellisbridge is part of Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Ellisbridge election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ellisbridge election result or click here for compact election results of Ellisbridge and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ellisbridge go here.
Demographic profile of Ellisbridge:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,486 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,33,531 were male and 1,32,951 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Ellisbridge in 2022 is 996 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,44,140 eligible electors, of which 1,22,932 were male, 1,21,206 female and 2 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,386 eligible electors, of which 1,12,733 were male, 1,10,652 female and 1 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Ellisbridge in 2017 was 20. In 2012, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Ellisbridge:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Shah Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal (Rakesh Shah) of BJP won in this seat defeating Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal of INC by a margin of 85,205 which was 54.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 74.4% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Shri Rakesh Shah of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kamleshkumar Babulal Shah of INC by a margin of 76,672 votes which was 50.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 70.57% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 44. Ellisbridge Assembly segment of the 8. Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Kirit P Solanki of BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat defeating Raju Parmar of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Ellisbridge:
A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Ellisbridge:
Voter turnout in Ellisbridge:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.66%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.93%, while it was 67.7% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.27% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Ellisbridge went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Ellisbridge constituency:
Assembly constituency No.44. Ellisbridge comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 7, 8, 9, 10.
A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Ellisbridge constituency, which are: Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, Dariapur, Jamalpur - Khadia, Danilimda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Ellisbridge:
The geographic coordinates of Ellisbridge is: 23°01’30.7"N 72°33’04.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ellisbridge
List of candididates contesting from Ellisbridge Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Amit Shah
Party: BJP
Age: 63
Profession: Retired Bank Manager, Social worker
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 1.8 crore
Total income: Rs 11.6 lakh
Candidate name: Paras Rupeshkumar Shah
Party: AAP
Age: 33
Profession: Social Service & Consultant
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh
Candidate name: Mehta Ushabh Kaushikkumar
Party: Bharatiya National Janta Dal
Age: 31
Profession: Advocate
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 39.8 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 43.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh
Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh
Candidate name: Moradiya Pravinbhai Mavjibhai
Party: BSP
Age: 57
Profession: Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 38.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 63684
Moveable assets: Rs 13.6 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Candidate name: Bhikhubhai Hargovindbhai Dave
Party: INC
Age: 62
Profession: Business & Hima Corporation
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore
Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 86.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore
Total income: Rs 12.5 lakh
Candidate name: Amiraj
Party: IND
Age: 37
Profession: Fitness Expert & Consulting
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 36000
Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 36000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Gajjar Miteshkumar Narendrabhai
Party: IND
Age: 36
Profession: Job
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 72.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh
Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh
Candidate name: Surendrabhai Keshavlal Shah
Party: Right to Recall Party
Age: 67
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 35.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 16000
Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Meenakshi Joshi
Party: SUCI(C)
Age: 60
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore
Total income: Rs 59850
