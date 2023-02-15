Former BJP MLA Veerabhadrappa Halaharavi’s is likely to join Janata Dal (Secular) ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. His recent meeting with former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has stirred speculations that he may leave the saffron party soon.

According to reports, Veerabhadrappa recently met Kumaraswamy at a hotel in Hubballi on Monday and they had a discussion for around half an hour. He later told reporters that it was not a political meeting and that Kumaraswamy had just invited him for breakfast.

Advertisement

He then told News18 that he was dissatisfied with the BJP, which almost confirmed his intention to join the JD(S). It’s speculated that the former MLA is not happy with BJP as he is not expected to get a ticket this time.

Veerabhadrappa became an MLA from the Hubballi-Dharwad East seat in 2008, but was defeated in the 2013 elections. He was not allowed a ticket from the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections and reports have been floating around suggesting that he has been denied a ticket this time as well.

“I have worked for the BJP for the last ten years. But since I became a former MLA, BJP leaders have not looked at me," Veerabhadrappa told News18 Kannada.

He expressed his displeasure over BJP’s indifference towards him. “From the corporation to the board, my name was not considered," he said. He told News18 Kannada that he would certainly contest the elections this year, which indicates that he could get a JD(S) ticket if reports are to be believed. He also said that he would work with whichever party gave him importance.

Advertisement

On the other hand, BJP is closely watching all these developments. BJP Disciplinary Committee President Lingarj Patil has warned that disciplinary action will be taken if any anti-party activity is discovered. “BJP has given everything to Veerabhadrappa and if he still wants to defect, nothing can be done," he said at a press meeting.

Lingaraja Patil opined that defections are common since it is election season. He further added that many BJP workers were defecting to other parties.

Advertisement

The dates for the state elections are expected to be announced soon as the term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24.

Read all the Latest News here