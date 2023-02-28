The BJP has deployed its “Brahmastra" to retain power in Karnataka in the form of BS Yediyurappa, who at the prime age of eighty will tour across the state asking people to trust the saffron party one more time.

In a detailed interview with News18, Yediyurappa said that if his health permits, he is ready to work another ten years for the party and ensure its return to power each time.

The four-time chief minister whose political career spans over four decades calls himself a retired legislator, not a retired politician.

“I will concentrate not only on the assembly elections but also the Lok Sabha polls. I will work hard towards bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka as well as help in bringing back Modiji as the PM once again as well," BSY said.

Yediyurappa is expected to tour the length and breadth of Karnataka armed with the report card of development and people-friendly schemes implemented by the ruling BJP in the state. He believes that issues like “Tipu versus Savarkar" should not be raked up and controversies surrounding hijab and halal are “things of the past".

“Tipu is an unnecessary issue; there are other issues that can be taken up. Be it BJP or any other political party, it should not be taken up if they want to work for the welfare of the people of this state," he said.

Reacting to the question of whether the issues of halal and hijab have alienated the Muslim community from the BJP, the senior leader said that neither the BJP nor he has dissected or neglected the Muslim community.

“When I was CM as well, I did not neglect the Muslim community and if there are any issues we will sort them out," Yediyurappa added.

Yediyurappa stood on the floor of the Karnataka legislative assembly last week and reiterated that he was never sidelined, and he once again underscored that in this interview.

“Give me one example of it (being sidelined). The Centre has given me a lot of importance. I am on the core committee and the election committee. PM Modi has a lot of faith in me. So where is the question of neglecting Yediyurappa?" he asked. “All of it is false propaganda."

Having stepped down from the post of chief minister in July 2021, BSY called it his personal decision contrary to the belief that he was forced to do so. He also feels that his successor Basavaraj Bommai has worked hard to govern the state.

“I give him an A-plus for his work. Bommai is a very hardworking CM and I am honestly saying he has really worked hard for the state," said the leader on being asked how he would grade the performance of the present BJP government.

One of the main reasons that Yediyurappa has been asked to take matters into his hand when it comes to elections in Karnataka is the straining relationship between the Lingayats and the BJP over the issue of reservation and separate religious status. Yediyurappa, who is considered one of the tallest Lingayat leaders in Karnataka, is confident of convincing the community of continued support for the party.

“We will work towards convincing the Lingayat community. Whatever their demands are, we will try and solve them. 101 per cent they are with us and I also request the Lingayat community to support us to come back to power," the senior BJP leader told News18.

He also spoke about how the opposition has been trying to woo the community with the campaign that the BJP has not only sidelined and neglected Yediyurappa, but it also amounted to the Lingayats being insulted.

“Let them (Lingayats) not think Yediyurappa has been neglected, it does not arise. I resigned as CM and it was once again my personal decision to retire as an MLA… I do not know why DK Shivakumar and Siddarmaiah are showing so much love towards me. I am saying this repeatedly, the Lingayats are supporting me wholeheartedly and the BJP has not neglected me. Any decision that I have taken is my personal decision," he clarified.

With the state heading into elections in less than a couple of months, the question of who the chief ministerial face for the BJP would arise. On this question, Yediyurappa said that the decision finally lay in the hands of the high command and the party elders will follow their advice.

Having been felicitated by PM Modi on his birthday which fell on the same day as the formal inauguration of the Shivamogga airport, Yediyurappa heartily laughed when asked about how he felt when the Prime Minister praised his last speech in the assembly and called him a model. “The PM himself has spoken such nice things. What else do I need?" he said, as the interview came to an end.

