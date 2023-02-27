As voting ended for the single-phase Nagaland Assembly Elections, the exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance in the state.

The BJP was heading for a big sweep by getting 35 to 43 seats with the NDPP, according to the Matrize Exit Poll. The NPF will get 2-5 seats, Congress (1-3), NNP (0-1). At least 6-11 seats will go to other parties.

In another poll prediction, the NDPP was up for 28-34 seats, BJP (10-14) seats, NPF (3-8), INC (1-2) and others (5-1), Axis My India results indicated.

According to a Times Now Exit Polls NDPP is set to get 27-33 seats, BJP (12-16), NPF (4-8) and LJP (2-5).

The BJP-NDPP will bag 35-45 seats, while the NPF will get 6-10 seats and 9 to 15 seats will go to others, the Jan Ki Baat Exit poll predicted.

In Nagaland, voting took place in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

In 2018 polls, NPP bagged 19 seats, while Congress got 21 seats. The Bharitiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to get two seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) got 6 seats.

A largely peaceful voting in the assembly polls with a turnout of over 73.65 per cent was reported from Nagaland, which was earlier a hotbed for militants, till 3 pm on Monday.

After elections were held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on Monday, and the voting process ended at 7 pm, the exit polls for the states are set to come out.

