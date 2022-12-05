Exit Polls Indicate Winds of Change Ran Out of Breath in Gujarat, BJP Sweep Expected

The buzz of “parivartan" (change) about the Gujarat assembly elections that was reverberating in many places outside the state seems to have escaped the voters here, if exit polls are any indication.

The BJP will win its seventh successive term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, they predicted on Monday.

A Republic TV-P MARQ survey has predicted 128-148 seats for the BJP.

The Congress-NCP combine is expected to win 30-42 seats, down from the 77 they won last time.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which failed to win any seat in 2018, is predicted to win 2-10 seats.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the BJP will get 117-140 seats in Gujarat, the Congress 34-51, and AAP 6-13.

TV9 Gujarati predicts 125-130 seats for the BJP, 40-50 for the Congress, and 3-5 seats for AAP.

The Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll says the BJP is expected to get about seats 131, the Congress 41, AAP 6, with Others bagging 4 seats.

An exit poll asks voters which political party they are supporting after they have cast their votes in an election, unlike an opinion poll, which is held before the elections. An exit poll gives an indication of which way the winds are blowing in an election, along with the issues, personalities, and loyalties that have influenced voters.

After the first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat regions held on December 1, voting was held for the remaining 93 seats in the 182-seat assembly till 5.30pm on Monday.

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, winning a seventh consecutive term in Gujarat was seen as crucial for the BJP by many observers. The party, which has been ruling the state since 1995, held a high-decibel campaign led by PM Modi.

Party leaders said they expected to win around 140 seats, up from the 99 seats it currently has.

The Congress, which won 77 seats in the 2017 election, carried out a low-key campaign this time. Rahul Gandhi, who led the electioneering in the previous edition, was in the state for just one day this time, coming out of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, which seemingly expected to emerge as the principal opposition in the state, if not win the elections, carried out a vociferous campaign, highlighting its governance model in Delhi and Punjab.

