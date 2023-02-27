Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 22:33 IST
Shillong, India
Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE updates: Exit Poll predictions on Monday indicated no single party will have a clear majority in Meghalaya, while NDPP (supported by the BJP) is expected to win in Nagaland, both of which held elections earlier in the day. The predictions for Tripura, which had its elections a week ago, have varied from suggesting a complete victory for the BJP to a fractured mandate. Read More
With the polling in the three north-eastern states completed, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said that 3,57,340 litres of liquor worth Rs 10.91 crore has been seized from Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. Further, drugs worth Rs 92.94 crore have also been seized, data up to Saturday shows. READ MORE
According to the Jan ki Baat predictions for Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP is slated to get 35-45 seats, followed by 6-10 seats by the Naga People’s Front and others securing 9-15 seats. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.
The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is likely to retain its position as the single-largest party in the state assembly, according to exit poll results on Monday. However, to avoid a split verdict, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led party is expected to join hands with its former NDA ally, the BJP. READ MORE
According to Exit Poll Results by Jan ki Baat for Tripura Assembly Elections, BJP will secure 29-40 seats, the CPI(M)-Congress alliance will get 9-16 seats and the Tipra Motha 10-14 seats.
The Jan ki Baat exit poll results for Meghalaya Assembly Elections have predicted an 11-16 seat win for NPP, followed by 6-11 seats by Congress, 3-7 seats by BJP and others getting 5-12 seats.
The predictions for a hung assembly in Meghalaya are also predicted by ETG, with the NPP securing 22 seats, BJP 5 and Congress 3 seats, respectively. Hung assembly is declared when no party emerges to secure the majority 31-mark and emerge as the single largest party in the state assembly.
The exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, elections for which were held on February 16. The results will be announced on March 2. Of the total 60 seats, 31 are needed to form the government. READ MORE
According to the Exit Poll Results in Meghalaya by Axis My India, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will win 18-24 seats, followed by Congress getting 6-12 seats and BJP securing 4-8 seats. With no party hitting the 31-seat majority mark, the election will likely be declared hung.
The NDPP-BJP alliance will win massively in Nagaland Assembly Elections, with NDPP securing 28-34 and BJP getting 10-14 seats, according to Exit Poll Results by Axis My India. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.
According to Exit Poll Results for Tripura Assembly elections by ETG, the BJP-IPFT combine is predicted to secure 24 seats, the CPI(M)-Congress alliance will get 21 seats and the Tipra Motha, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state’s former royal family will secure 14 seats.
According to the predictions by Matrize Exit poll, the BJP will emerge as a majority in Tripura, sweeping 29-36 seats followed by the Left securing 13-21 and no seats for Congress.
In Meghalaya Assembly Elections, Matrize predicted the NPP to win 21-26 seats, TMC 8-13, BJP 6-11, Congress 3-6 seats and other 10-19 seats out of the total 60 seats, hinting at a hung assembly. Polling concluded in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies in the northeastern state at 7 am.
The Matrize Exit Polls results have predicted a sweeping win for BJP in Nagaland Assembly Elections with the saffron party securing 35-43 seats, NFP 2-5, NNP 0-1, Congress 1-3 and other 6-11 seats, respectively.
The Axis Exit poll has hinted that the BJP will emerge victorious in the Tripura Assembly elections, sweeping 36-45 seats, while the Left will win 6-11 seats and Congress not winning any seats.
The ruling National People’s Party (NNP) is fighting to retain power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other regional parties are vying to bring about a change in government in Meghalaya. The saffron party also saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone.
Tamjen Imna Along, one of the most searched and followed political figures in the Nagaland Assembly election, exercised his franchise at 9 am on Monday in Alongtaki, the constituency he represents as a BJP candidate. READ MORE
Nagaland has recorded 82.42% voter turnout as polling for the state assembly elections concluded on Monday, officials said.
Polling for Erode East Assembly bypoll concludes.
A voter turnout of 74.32% in Meghalaya and 82.42% in Nagaland Assembly elections was recorded till 5 pm, according to officials.
The Election Commission said biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to another constituency necessitated by the death of the member will be held later this month. All five seats are of graduates and teachers constituencies, for which notifications will be issued on March 6 and filing of nominations will take place on March 13. Polling will take place on March 31, while the counting of votes is scheduled for April 5.
As the voting concludes in Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls. The results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections will be announced after 7 pm. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on January 16 and the results will be announced on March 4. For Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly polls, the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, on Monday appealed to political parties and people for ensuring peace during and after the counting of votes for the state assembly elections. Counting for the February 16 Assembly elections will be held on March 2.
Agartala, Kohima and Shillong are so far away from the heat and dust of Delhi that elections in the North East have too often in the past been seen by many in the rest of India just as passing footnotes. As Meghalaya and Nagaland vote, make no mistake, the current polls have significant national implications. Tripura has already voted and the results in these three states will provide telling pointers on the sustainability of deeper shifts in India’s polity. READ MORE
A voter turnout of 59.22% was recorded in Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu, 63.43% in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand.
According to the latest figures, a turnout of over 72.99% was reported in the Nagaland Assembly elections and Meghalaya saw a turnout of 63.91% till 3 pm.
Personnel at polling stations assisting voters in casting their votes in Meghalaya
Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 61.16% votes.
Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 57.06% votes.
Polling for the Erode East byelection in Tamil Nadu was progressing peacefully and around 27 per cent of the voters cast their votes by 11 AM, officials said on Monday. A few alleged technical glitches were reported, prompting authorities to suspend voting in two booths.
Voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of over 82.42% reported in the Nagaland and Meghalaya recording a turnout of 74.32%, officials said. The BJP is looking to retain power in the two northeastern states, either single-handedly or in any alliance. Meanwhile, Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu saw a voter turnout of 59.22%, 63.43% voters exercised franchise in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% polling was recorded in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand, according to latest figures recorded till 3 pm.
The saffron party saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone. However, in Nagaland, BJP, which won 12 of the state’s 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP.
Over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in Nagaland. In good news for BJP, the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates. Of the 369 candidates, 36 are women. Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.
While the northeastern states witness multi-cornered and triangular contests in assembly elections, voting for bypolls is underway in Tamil Nadu’s Erode (East), West Bengal’s Sagardighi and Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies.
In Erode East, the contest will mainly be between Congress backed by the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine’s candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK’s K Thennarasu, a former legislator.
Bypolls are also underway in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency as voting began at 7 am. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.
The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.
Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won Arunchal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly constituency by-polls unopposed. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.
