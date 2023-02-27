Home / News / Elections / Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP to Sweep Tripura, Retain Nagaland with Ally NDPP; Hung Assembly in Meghalaya
Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP to Sweep Tripura, Retain Nagaland with Ally NDPP; Hung Assembly in Meghalaya

Election 2023 LIVE: As the voting concludes in Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 22:33 IST

Shillong, India

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE updates: Exit Poll predictions on Monday indicated no single party will have a clear majority in Meghalaya, while NDPP (supported by the BJP) is expected to win in Nagaland, both of which held elections earlier in the day. The predictions for Tripura, which had its elections a week ago, have varied from suggesting a complete victory for the BJP to a fractured mandate. Read More

Feb 27, 2023 22:30 IST

N-E Polls: Liquor, Drugs Worth Rs 104 Crore seized from Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, Says ECI

With the polling in the three north-eastern states completed, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said that 3,57,340 litres of liquor worth Rs 10.91 crore has been seized from Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. Further, drugs worth Rs 92.94 crore have also been seized, data up to Saturday shows. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 21:32 IST

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP to Get 35-45 Seats in Nagaland, Predicts Jan ki Baat

According to the Jan ki Baat predictions for Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP is slated to get 35-45 seats, followed by 6-10 seats by the Naga People’s Front and others securing 9-15 seats. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

Feb 27, 2023 21:23 IST

Pollsters Hint Hung Assembly in Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's NPP Likely to Emerge as Single-largest Party

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is likely to retain its position as the single-largest party in the state assembly, according to exit poll results on Monday. However, to avoid a split verdict, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led party is expected to join hands with its former NDA ally, the BJP. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 20:58 IST

Tripura Exit Polls: Jan ki Baat Predicts BJP to Secure 29-40 Seats

According to Exit Poll Results by Jan ki Baat for Tripura Assembly Elections, BJP will secure 29-40 seats, the CPI(M)-Congress alliance will get 9-16 seats and the Tipra Motha 10-14 seats.

Feb 27, 2023 20:31 IST

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Jan ki Baat Predicts NPP to Win 11-16 Seats

The Jan ki Baat exit poll results for Meghalaya Assembly Elections have predicted an 11-16 seat win for NPP, followed by 6-11 seats by Congress, 3-7 seats by BJP and others getting 5-12 seats.

Feb 27, 2023 20:15 IST

Exit Poll Results: Meghalaya Hung Assembly? ETG Says NPP to Win 22 Seats, Fall Short from 31-Majority Mark

The predictions for a hung assembly in Meghalaya are also predicted by ETG, with the NPP securing 22 seats, BJP 5 and Congress 3 seats, respectively. Hung assembly is declared when no party emerges to secure the majority 31-mark and emerge as the single largest party in the state assembly.

Feb 27, 2023 20:10 IST

No 'Left' Turn, Tripura to Opt for 'Safe-Run'? Pollsters Predict Clear Win for BJP+

The exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, elections for which were held on February 16. The results will be announced on March 2. Of the total 60 seats, 31 are needed to form the government. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 20:07 IST

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Hung Assembly in Meghalaya as NPP Predicted to Not Hit Majority-mark

According to the Exit Poll Results in Meghalaya by Axis My India, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will win 18-24 seats, followed by Congress getting 6-12 seats and BJP securing 4-8 seats. With no party hitting the 31-seat majority mark, the election will likely be declared hung.

Feb 27, 2023 19:58 IST

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: NDPP-BJP Alliance To Make Massive Win in Nagaland

The NDPP-BJP alliance will win massively in Nagaland Assembly Elections, with NDPP securing 28-34 and BJP getting 10-14 seats, according to Exit Poll Results by Axis My India. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

Feb 27, 2023 19:48 IST

BJP To Win 24 Seats in Tripura Says ETG Exit Poll Results, CPI(M)-Cong Alliance 21 Seats

According to Exit Poll Results for Tripura Assembly elections by ETG, the BJP-IPFT combine is predicted to secure 24 seats, the CPI(M)-Congress alliance will get 21 seats and the Tipra Motha, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state’s former royal family will secure 14 seats.

Feb 27, 2023 19:40 IST

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Matrize Predicts BJP Majority in Tripura, Left to Secure 13-21 Seats

According to the predictions by Matrize Exit poll, the BJP will emerge as a majority in Tripura, sweeping 29-36 seats followed by the Left securing 13-21 and no seats for Congress.

Feb 27, 2023 19:23 IST

Meghalaya Assembly Elections: NPP to Win 21-26 Seats, Says Matrize

In Meghalaya Assembly Elections, Matrize predicted the NPP to win 21-26 seats, TMC 8-13, BJP 6-11, Congress 3-6 seats and other 10-19 seats out of the total 60 seats, hinting at a hung assembly. Polling concluded in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies in the northeastern state at 7 am.

Feb 27, 2023 19:21 IST

Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP to Win Nagaland with 35-43 Seats, Predicts Matrize

The Matrize Exit Polls results have predicted a sweeping win for BJP in Nagaland Assembly Elections with the saffron party securing 35-43 seats, NFP 2-5, NNP 0-1, Congress 1-3 and other 6-11 seats, respectively.

Feb 27, 2023 19:13 IST

Axis Poll Hints BJP's Victory in Tripura, Sweep 36-45 Seats

The Axis Exit poll has hinted that the BJP will emerge victorious in the Tripura Assembly elections, sweeping 36-45 seats, while the Left will win 6-11 seats and Congress not winning any seats.

Feb 27, 2023 19:03 IST

Exit Polls Results: All About Meghalaya Assembly Elections

The ruling National People’s Party (NNP) is fighting to retain power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other regional parties are vying to bring about a change in government in Meghalaya. The saffron party also saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone.

Feb 27, 2023 18:56 IST

'Our Eyes Might be Small but We See Big & Clear': Nagaland Minister Confident of BJP Winning Over 12 Seats

Tamjen Imna Along, one of the most searched and followed political figures in the Nagaland Assembly election, exercised his franchise at 9 am on Monday in Alongtaki, the constituency he represents as a BJP candidate. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 18:53 IST

Nagaland Assembly Elections: 82.42% Voter Turnout Recorded

Nagaland has recorded 82.42% voter turnout as polling for the state assembly elections concluded on Monday, officials said.

Feb 27, 2023 18:25 IST

Polling for Erode East Assembly Bypoll Concludes

Polling for Erode East Assembly bypoll concludes.

Feb 27, 2023 17:46 IST

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: 74.32% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 82.42% in Nagaland till 5 pm

A voter turnout of 74.32% in Meghalaya and 82.42% in Nagaland Assembly elections was recorded till 5 pm, according to officials.

Feb 27, 2023 17:38 IST

Election Commission: Biennial Polls to Four, By-poll to One Seat in Bihar Legislative Council on March 31

The Election Commission said biennial elections to four seats of the Bihar legislative council and by-poll to another constituency necessitated by the death of the member will be held later this month. All five seats are of graduates and teachers constituencies, for which notifications will be issued on March 6 and filing of nominations will take place on March 13. Polling will take place on March 31, while the counting of votes is scheduled for April 5.

Feb 27, 2023 17:30 IST

All Eyes on Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Exit Polls Results

As the voting concludes in Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls. The results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections will be announced after 7 pm. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on January 16 and the results will be announced on March 4. For Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly polls, the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Feb 27, 2023 17:19 IST

Tripura Assembly Elections: Ensure Peace During Counting of Votes, Says CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura, Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao, on Monday appealed to political parties and people for ensuring peace during and after the counting of votes for the state assembly elections. Counting for the February 16 Assembly elections will be held on March 2.

Feb 27, 2023 16:46 IST

Ramgarh Assembly by-election In Pics

An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Ramgarh Assembly seat by-election, in Ramgarh. (PTI Photo)
Feb 27, 2023 16:20 IST

Opinion | Why Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura Elections Matter for National Politics

Agartala, Kohima and Shillong are so far away from the heat and dust of Delhi that elections in the North East have too often in the past been seen by many in the rest of India just as passing footnotes. As Meghalaya and Nagaland vote, make no mistake, the current polls have significant national implications. Tripura has already voted and the results in these three states will provide telling pointers on the sustainability of deeper shifts in India’s polity. READ MORE

Feb 27, 2023 15:53 IST

Assembly Bypolls in 3 States Updates: 59.22% Voter Turnout in Erode East, 63.43% in Sagardighi & 62.28% in Ramgarh

A voter turnout of 59.22% was recorded in Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu, 63.43% in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand.

Feb 27, 2023 15:50 IST

Assembly Elections: 72.99% Polling Recorded in Nagaland, 63.91% in Meghalaya till 3 pm

According to the latest figures, a turnout of over 72.99% was reported in the Nagaland Assembly elections and Meghalaya saw a turnout of 63.91% till 3 pm.

Feb 27, 2023 15:40 IST

Meghalaya Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Personnel at Polling Stations Assist Voters | In Pics

Personnel at polling stations assisting voters in casting their votes in Meghalaya

Feb 27, 2023 15:02 IST

44.73% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 61.16% in Nagaland Till 1 pm

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 61.16% votes.

Feb 27, 2023 13:40 IST

44.73% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 57.06% in Nagaland Till 1 pm

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 1 pm on Monday afternoon, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 44.73%, while Nagaland saw 57.06% votes.

Feb 27, 2023 13:31 IST

Polling Peaceful in Erode East Constituency in TN, Over 27 Per Cent Polling by 11 Am

Polling for the Erode East byelection in Tamil Nadu was progressing peacefully and around 27 per cent of the voters cast their votes by 11 AM, officials said on Monday. A few alleged technical glitches were reported, prompting authorities to suspend voting in two booths.

Feb 27, 2023 13:20 IST

Nearly 37 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 Am in Nagaland Assembly Polls

A largely peaceful voting in the assembly polls with a turnout of nearly 37 per cent was reported from Nagaland, which was earlier a hotbed for militants, till 11 am on Monday, an official said. However, stone pelting and blank firing caused tension in the Bhandari assembly constituency in Wokha district. A tenuous ceasefire holds in the state for more than decade now as peace talks are continuing with NSCN(IM) and other groups and the central government.
Feb 27, 2023 13:19 IST

Over 32pc Polling for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh Assembly By-election Till 11 Am

A voter turnout of over 32 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Monday in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand, with the polling process being "peaceful" in the first four hours, an Election Commission official said. Polling for the by-election began at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements.
Feb 27, 2023 12:15 IST

Conrad Sangma Waits in Line to Cast Vote in Meghalaya Polls

[caption id="attachment_7173547" align="alignnone" width="1600"]
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Source: News18)[/caption]
Feb 27, 2023 12:04 IST

Over 15% Polling for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh Assembly By-election Till 9 Am

A voter turnout of 15.19 per cent was recorded till 9 am in the Ramgarh assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand. Polling for the by-election began at 7 am, amid tight security arrangements. An election official said that 15.19 per cent of votes were cast in the first two hours of polling in the Ramgarh assembly seat.
Feb 27, 2023 11:58 IST

Over 13% Voter Turnout in Bengal's Sagardighi Assembly Bypoll Till 9 Am

A voter turnout of over 13 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the by-election to West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district on Monday, an election official said. The polling has been peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, the official said.
Feb 27, 2023 11:50 IST

Violence in Alongtaki of Mocokchung District of Nagaland During Poll Process

Feb 27, 2023 11:48 IST

26.70% Voter Turnout in Meghalaya, 36.30% in Nagaland Till 11 am

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 11 am on Monday morning, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 26.70%, while Nagaland saw 36.30% votes.
Feb 27, 2023 11:26 IST

Meghalaya BJP Chief Casts Vote in Shillong

"I feel that my vote and people's vote will decide if I will win this constituency as an MLA," said Ernest Mawrie, Meghalaya BJP chief and party's candidate from West Shillong constituency, after casting his vote.
Feb 27, 2023 11:12 IST

Voting Underway at Jharkhand's Ramgarh Bypoll

Feb 27, 2023 10:58 IST

Drugs Worth Rs 33 Crore Among Items Seized Ahead of Polling in Meghalaya

Drugs worth Rs 33.24 crore, and Rs 8.63 crore in cash have been seized in Meghalaya where polling for the assembly elections will be held on Monday, the Election Commission said. Precious metals worth Rs 91 lakh, liquor of Rs 2.54 crore and different other items meant for distribution among voters worth Rs 27.37 crore were also seized by the law enforcement agencies, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.
Feb 27, 2023 10:17 IST

BJP Candidate Tsering Lhamu Wins Aruncahal Pradesh's Lumla Assembly Bypoll

BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won Arunchal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly constituency by-polls unopposed. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.
Feb 27, 2023 10:07 IST

10.10% Voter Turnout in TN's Erode East, 13.37% in Bengal's Sagardighi Bypolls Till 9 am

Feb 27, 2023 10:04 IST

BJP, NPP, Cong, TMC: Meghalaya Set to Get A Party Started Today | Players to Prep, Details Here

It’s a fight between the National People’s Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) as Meghalaya goes to polls on February 27. READ MORE
Feb 27, 2023 10:00 IST

Jharkhand's Ramnagar Bypoll Necessitated by Congress Legislator Mamta Devi's Disqualification

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case. The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.
Feb 27, 2023 09:48 IST

AIADMK Candidate For Erode East Bypoll KS Thennarasu Casts Vote

Feb 27, 2023 09:44 IST

Violence at Alongtaki Polling Booth in Nagaland, Voting Stalled

Voting for Nagaland assembly elections was stalled at the Alongtaki polling booth on Monday after stones were pelted. The incident took place at Umabasti, Mocokchung district.
Feb 27, 2023 09:42 IST

10.88% Votes Recorded in Meghalaya, 13.55% Votes Recorded in Nagaland till 9 am

Voting for Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections is currently underway. Till 9 am on Monday morning, Meghalaya saw a voter turnout of 10.88%, while Nagaland saw 13.55% votes.
Feb 27, 2023 09:40 IST

Voting Underway at Arunachal Pradesh's Lumla Bypoll

Voting is underway for Arunchal Pradesh's Lumla assembly constituency bypolls. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.
Feb 27, 2023 09:34 IST

Voting Begins for Jharkhand’s Ramgarh Bypoll; 18 Candidates in Fray

Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.
Feb 27, 2023 09:25 IST

Firing at Nagaland's Bhandari Polling Station, NPP Worker Injured

Nagaland assembly elections 2023 are underway and reports have suggested that some violence took place at the Bhandari polling station. A NPP worker was allegedly injured after firing NPF supporter
Feb 27, 2023 09:06 IST

Give Change a Chance: Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters

Feb 27, 2023 08:49 IST

Maradona, Pele and Romario to Vote in Meghalaya

Maradona, Pele, and Romario will be voting on Monday to choose between Balajied of the United Democratic Party Grace Mary Kharpuri of the National People's Party and Arena Hynniewta of the BJP. to represent them in the state assembly. Kashmir, Tibet, Sweden and Thailand will also join hands and participate. (PTI)
Feb 27, 2023 08:41 IST

TMC Fields Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai, BJP Fields Sanbor Shullai in South Shillong

TMC fielded Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai. BJP fielded Sanbor Shullai in South Shillong and Ernest Mawrie in West Shillong. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh is NPP's candidate from East Shillong. In Pynthorumkhrah, BJP fielded Alexander Laloo Hek. UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui is contesting from Amlarem. In Sutnga Saipung, Congress fielded Vincent H Pala. UDP candidate Kyrmen Shylla is contesting from Khliehriat.
Feb 27, 2023 08:22 IST

Visuals From Kohima Polling Booth in Nagaland, Voting Underway

Feb 27, 2023 08:09 IST

Neiphiu Rio is NDPP-BJP Alliance's Chief Minesterial Candidate

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Feb 27, 2023 08:06 IST

BJP, NDPP Contesting Nagaland Polls on 40:20 Seat Sharing Basis

In Nagaland, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.
Feb 27, 2023 07:57 IST

Staff Helps Elderly Woman at One of Erode East Polling Stations | WATCH

Feb 27, 2023 07:52 IST

TMC, BJP, Left-backed Congress Field Candidates for Sagardighi Assembly Bypoll

The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas. The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.
Feb 27, 2023 07:50 IST

Voting Underway at Bengal’s Sagardighi Assembly Bypoll

Voting for the by-election in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district began at 7 am on Monday, amid tight security, a poll official said. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants.
Feb 27, 2023 07:43 IST

PM Modi Urges Young Voters to Participate in Big Numbers in Meghalaya, Nagaland Polls

Feb 27, 2023 07:37 IST

CAPFs Deployed at Polling Stations in Meghalaya, Backed by State Policemen

Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations. They have been backed by state policemen to maintain law and order, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.
Feb 27, 2023 07:36 IST

Polling at Meghalaya's Sohiong Assembly Postponed

Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.
Feb 27, 2023 07:32 IST

Visuals From Mahajana School Polling Booth, Voting Underway for Erode East Bypoll

Feb 27, 2023 07:30 IST

DMK-backed Elangovan Pitted Against AIADMK's K Thennarasu

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine's candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK's K Thennarasu, a former legislator.
Feb 27, 2023 07:26 IST

Voters Line Up Outside Polling Station in Meghalaya's Shillong

[caption id="attachment_7171285" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates (Source: News18)[/caption]
Feb 27, 2023 07:20 IST

Female Voters More Than Male Voters in Meghalaya

There are over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male voters. In Meghalaya, the woman voters are in higher numbers than their male counterparts. There are about 81,000 first-time voters in the state.
Feb 27, 2023 07:17 IST

Tight Security in Meghalaya as Voting Begins For Assembly Elections

Voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations under tight security, of which 640 have been categorised as ‘vulnerable’ and 323 as ‘critical’, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.
Feb 27, 2023 07:11 IST

Queue of Voters Outside Touphema Polling Station in Nagaland

[caption id="attachment_7171237" align="alignnone" width="1152"]
Polling will continue till 4 pm, while counting of votes will be on March 2 (Source: News18)[/caption]
Feb 27, 2023 07:08 IST

13 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 183 Candidates in Nagaland Assembly Polls

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls began at 7 am on Monday, with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, officials said. The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 seats.
Feb 27, 2023 07:05 IST

Congress Backed By DMK Vs AIAIDMK in Erode East Bypoll Today

Bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency pits the Congress backed by the ruling DMK against the opposition AIADMK. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan.
Feb 27, 2023 07:03 IST

EC Officers Cross Difficult Terrain, Trek for Hours to Reach Polling Stations in Meghalaya

Feb 27, 2023 06:59 IST

One Killed, 12 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Polling Personnel Meets with Accident

A minibus carrying polling personnel assigned to Nagaland's Sungro sector polling station 4 of Sanis assembly constituency skidded off the road near Thillong bridge in Wokha district, and the apparent cause of the accident was mechanical failure.
Feb 27, 2023 06:57 IST

Mock Poll Begins in Meghalaya's Tura Constituency

Feb 27, 2023 06:56 IST

Voting to Commence Shortly in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Erode East

Voting will commence at 7 am in Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections. Besides, Tamil Nadu's Erode East will also witnesss bypolls with voting beginning at the same time. It will be completed at 6 pm.
Feb 27, 2023 06:55 IST

Nagaland's Akuluto Seat Won Uncontested by BJP Candidate

In a good news for BJP, the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

In the latter case, the new Tipra Motha party may play a crucial role in the formation of the government by potentially becoming a king-maker.

As the voting concludes in Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly Elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls. The results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections will be announced after 7 pm. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on January 16 and the results will be announced on March 4. For Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly polls, the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Voting for the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections concluded on Monday with a voter turnout of over 82.42% reported in the Nagaland and Meghalaya recording a turnout of 74.32%, officials said. The BJP is looking to retain power in the two northeastern states, either single-handedly or in any alliance. Meanwhile, Erode East Assembly by-polls in Tamil Nadu saw a voter turnout of 59.22%, 63.43% voters exercised franchise in Sagardighi Assembly by-polls in West Bengal, and 62.28% polling was recorded in Ramgarh Assembly by-polls in Jharkhand, according to latest figures recorded till 3 pm.

The saffron party saw a rift with Conrad Sangma’s NPP in Meghalaya, after which it is contesting alone. However, in Nagaland, BJP, which won 12 of the state’s 60 seats in 2018, is contesting in alliance with the NDPP.

Over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in Nagaland. In good news for BJP, the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates. Of the 369 candidates, 36 are women. Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.

While the northeastern states witness multi-cornered and triangular contests in assembly elections, voting for bypolls is underway in Tamil Nadu’s Erode (East), West Bengal’s Sagardighi and Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies.

In Erode East, the contest will mainly be between Congress backed by the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine’s candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK’s K Thennarasu, a former legislator.

Bypolls are also underway in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency as voting began at 7 am. Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

The by-poll to the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security, a poll official said. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu won Arunchal Pradesh’s Lumla assembly constituency by-polls unopposed. They were necessitated by the demise of Jambey Tashi.

