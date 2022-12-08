Fatehpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Fatehpur seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rakesh Pathania (BJP), Dr Rajan Sushant (AAP), Tilak Raj (BSP), Bhawani Singh Pathania (INC),Live election result updates of Fatehpur seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rakesh Pathania (BJP), Dr Rajan Sushant (AAP), Tilak Raj (BSP), Bhawani Singh Pathania (INC), Dr Ashok Kumar Somal (IND), Kripal Singh Parmar (IND), Adv Sanjay Sharma (IND), Vijay Koundal (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.88% which is -1.73% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.8 Fatehpur (फतेहपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Fatehpur is part of Kangra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Fatehpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatehpur election result or click here for compact election results of Fatehpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Fatehpur go here.

Demographic profile of Fatehpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.3% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 90203 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44720 were male and 43956 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatehpur in 2022 is 983 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 80793 eligible electors, of which 41140 were male, 39653 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72676 eligible electors, of which 37669 were male, 35007 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatehpur in 2017 was 927. In 2012, there were 1851 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Fatehpur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Sujan Singh Pathania of INC won in this seat defeating Kripal Singh Parmar of BJP by a margin of 1,284 which was 2.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 31.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sujan Singh Pathania of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Baldev Thakur of BJP by a margin of 7,217 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 8. Fatehpur Assembly segment of the 1. Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan Kapoor of BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat defeating Pawan Kajal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kangra Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Fatehpur:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Fatehpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Fatehpur are: Rakesh Pathania (BJP), Dr Rajan Sushant (AAP), Tilak Raj (BSP), Bhawani Singh Pathania (INC), Dr Ashok Kumar Somal (IND), Kripal Singh Parmar (IND), Adv Sanjay Sharma (IND), Vijay Koundal (IND).

Voter turnout in Fatehpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.88%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.61%, while it was 70.2% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.73% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Fatehpur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Fatehpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.8. Fatehpur comprises of the following areas of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh: Fatehpur Tehsil & KC Raja Ka Talab of Nurpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Fatehpur constituency, which are: Indora, Nurpur, Jawali, Dehra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Map location of Fatehpur:

The geographic coordinates of Fatehpur is: 32°04’28.9"N 75°53’25.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Fatehpur

List of candididates contesting from Fatehpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rakesh Pathania

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: MLA

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Total income: Rs 24.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Rajan Sushant

Party: AAP

Age: 67

Profession: Self Social and Political Activities

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 44.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 89.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 22 lakh

Candidate name: Tilak Raj

Party: BSP

Age: 30

Profession: Mechanic

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhawani Singh Pathania

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Service in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. till 31 July 2021

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 18 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Total income: Rs 1.9 crore

Candidate name: Dr. Ashok Kumar Somal

Party: IND

Age: 64

Profession: LIC Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 55.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 63 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kripal Singh Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 63

Profession: Agriculturist, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Adv. Sanjay Sharma

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Practicing Professional Advocate-Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 55 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.1 lakh

Candidate name: Vijay Koundal

Party: IND

Age: 63

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 0

