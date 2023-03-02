Fatikroy Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Fatikroy seat in Tripura. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Satyaban Das (INC), Gobinda Das (TMP), Bhagaban Chandra Das (BJP), Arjun Nama (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87.46% which is -2.21% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.51 Fatikroy (ফটিকরোয়) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Unakoti district of Tripura. Fatikroy is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Fatikroy election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatikroy election result or click here for compact election results of Fatikroy and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Fatikroy go here.

Demographic profile of Fatikroy:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 44779 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 22,598 were male and 22,181 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatikroy in 2023 is 982 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42013 eligible electors, of which 21,370 were male, 20,643 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 37846 eligible electors, of which 19,436 were male, 18,410 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Fatikroy in 2018 was 111. In 2013, there were 111 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Fatikroy:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sudhangshu Das of BJP won in this seat defeating Tunubala Malakar of CPM by a margin of 2829 which was 7.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Tunubala Malakar of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Jugal Malakar of INC by a margin of 1865 votes which was 5.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 51.18% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 51. Fatikroy Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Fatikroy:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Fatikroy:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Fatikroy are: Satyaban Das (INC), Gobinda Das (TMP), Bhagaban Chandra Das (BJP), Arjun Nama (IND).

Voter turnout in Fatikroy:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.46%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.67%, while it was 92.52% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.21% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Fatikroy went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Fatikroy constituency:

Assembly constituency No.51. Fatikroy comprises of the following areas of Unakoti district of Tripura: Fatikroy Tehsil; Paschim Kanchanbari, masauli, Purba Ratachhara, Paschim Ratachhara, laljuri, Dengdung and Saidachhara mouzas in Kanchanbari Tehsil; and Jagannathpur and Bilaspur mouzas in Birchandranagar Tehsil in Kailasahar Sub-Division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Fatikroy constituency, which are: Chandipur, Kailashahar, Pabiachhara, Pencharthal, Surma, Karmachhara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Fatikroy:

The geographic coordinates of Fatikroy is: 24°09’32.8"N 91°58’18.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Fatikroy

List of candidates contesting from Fatikroy Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sudhangshu Das

Party: BJP

Age: 35

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 77.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 12.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Subrata Das

Party: CPM

Age: 53

Gender: Male

Profession: Agriculturist

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 33.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 36600

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sajal Das

Party: TPP

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Profession: Cultivation

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 29500

Total liabilities: Rs 40000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pranesh Das

Party: IND

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bilash Bindu Malakar

Party: TMP

Age: 60

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service and Self Employed

Education: 5th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 55483

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatikroy election result or click here for compact election results of Fatikroy and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Fatikroy go here.

Read all the Latest News here