From 'Chaiwala' to Royal Scion, Shimla Battle Promises Heady Mix But Locals Worry About Future of 'Queen of Hills'

As a jeep full of workers campaigning for a party candidate moves sluggishly through the jam-packed road leading to Sanjauli, shopkeeper Bikram Rajta has only one lament —- “Why aren’t they talking about what is killing the queen of the hills?"

With another election approaching, voters in Shimla wonder if political parties are setting their priorities right to de-clutter the world-famous hill station.

Shimla and its adjoining areas, which are ideal tourist destinations, are choking and infrastructure has never been under such stress.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stayed the execution of the Shimla Redevelopment Project, which the Opposition was using to target the Jai Ram Thakur government, claiming it would have delivered a serious environmental blow to the hill station.

But in the eight assembly constituencies in Shimla district, more than the discussion on the hill station under stress, what is being played out by political parties on the ground is the distribution of tickets, a sitting minister being dropped, and accusations of ‘parivarwaad’ (dynasty politics).

The finalisation of candidates too has become a major talking point, especially after seasoned politician and cabinet minister in the Jai Ram Thakur government Suresh Bharadwaj — also a four-time MLA from Shimla Urban — was asked to change his seat and moved to Kasumpti.

Bharadwaj has been replaced by tea-stall owner Sanjay Sood, who is contesting assembly elections for the first time. Sood’s nomination came up after several rounds of deliberation at the state and central levels in the BJP.

“It was after an internal survey that the BJP realised these changes and shifting of seats were needed," said a senior state leader. Bharadwaj, on his part, said he was a state leader and there was no harm in changing seats.

“Since Sood has contested and won local elections, he has the advantage of knowing the people of the constituency. He also has the support of party workers and is a known face so he is not going to start work from scratch," said another leader.

Sood is up against Harish Janartha of Congress. The Grand Old Party decided to back Janartha again since he had lost to Bharadwaj by a very slender margin in 2017.

“He has the potential to win and that has been the only criteria to finalise his name," said HPCC president Pratibha Singh. She added that BJP was on shaky ground and had thus changed its candidate, preferring a novice over a sitting minister.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is contesting from his traditional bastion of Shimla Rural. He had won the previous elections against BJP’s Pramod Sharma and is pitted against Ravi Mehta this time.

“BJP is the one shifting and changing candidates. Congress will ensure it betters its margin and defeats opponents for their non-performance," said Singh.

The saffron party also seems to have conveniently forgotten its anti-dynasty stand by choosing Chetan Bragta from Jubbal Kotkhai. The BJP is not only banking on Bragta and his father’s connections and work but wants to ensure the seat is sealed in its favour.

