‘Full Faith in Workers’: BJP MCD In Charge Confident of Win, Says Will Make Delhi ‘World Class’

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP’s MCD election in charge Ashish Sood told News18 on Wednesday he will continue to work for the betterment of the city with the aim of making it “world class".

Sood said the people of Delhi have voted for the “great work done by the BJP" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “We have been fighting for the rights of Delhi and will continue to do so. We will ensure that Delhi gets paid as per the finance commission. We will work to make Delhi a world-class city with better amenities," he told News18.

When asked why the BJP could not make Delhi a “world-class city" even though it had been in power in MCD for the last 15 years, Sood said it is long work and underway.

“We are constantly working to make Delhi a world-class city. It is us who started the system of collecting garbage at the doorstep. If we were paid properly and on time, we could have done so much more," he said.

He went on to say they are confident of the winning. “We have full faith in our workers, their hardwork and our leadership. We are sending our Mayor to the MCD in 2022."

Targeting the AAP, he said it is normal for the ruling state party to be elected to the local body. Even though Kejriwal is in politics since 2012, the BJP managed to win the MCD elections twice — in 2012 and 2017.

“If we manage to win even this time, it will be a big thing as we are challenging the advertisement worth crores done by the AAP with the hardwork of our workers," he said.

According to the latest trends at 11 am on Wednesday, BJP is in neck and neck fight with AAP as opposed to the “clean sweep" predicted for the ruling party in the MCD election by the exit polls on December 5. So far, the BJP has won 11 seats and is leading in 96 while the ruling AAP has secured 8 wards and is leading in 119 seats of the total 250 seats.

