After a month of forming Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KPPP), former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy has fielded his wife Aruna Lakshmi from the Bellary constituency for the state assembly elections. Reddy announced Anegundi of the Koppal district. It is worth noting that Reddy’s brother G Somasekhara Reddy is currently the sitting MLA of the constituency representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a gathering during his party’s yatra in Koppal, Reddy stated that they are aware that he is a candidate from the Gangavathi assembly segment. “I’m today announcing my wife Aruna Lakshmi as a candidate from Bellary city assembly constituency."

If BJP again fields Somashekar Reddy from Bellary City, then it will be an electoral fight between members of the family.

Advertisement

Responding to a question whether his wife would contest from Bellary City even if his brother was fielded by BJP from there, Reddy stated that he doesn’t want to comment about any other party.

“Is there any confusion about my announcement? Wherever I have an opportunity or a possibility to win, I will field candidates from there," he added. He also said that there is no need for him to field candidates to defeat someone.

“In the three months I will travel in the constituencies that I can within my limitations and will try to ensure my candidate wins," he stated.

G Janardhana Reddy was politically inactive for nearly 12 years after being arrested by the CBI in 2011 for his alleged role in the mining scam. He has been out on bail since 2015 and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Bellary and Anantapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Last October, the Supreme court allowed Reddy to visit Bellary and stay till November 6 to meet his daughter after he had sought permission. This is the reason he is fielding his wife from his home district.

Advertisement

Reddy’s brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy are BJP MLAs from Harapanahalli and Ballari city assembly segments. They have made it clear that they are with the BJP and have nothing to do with Janardhana Reddy’s new party.

Read all the Latest News here