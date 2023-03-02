Gambegre Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Gambegre seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sukberline S. Sangma (IND), Saleng A. Sangma (INC), Sairill D. Marak (GNC), Sadhiarani M. Sangma (TMC), Rakesh Sangma (NPP), Jhim Carter .M. Sangma (RPIA), Daniel M Sangma (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.83% which is -1.65% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.56 Gambegre is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Gambegre is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Gambegre election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gambegre election result or click here for compact election results of Gambegre and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gambegre go here.

Demographic profile of Gambegre:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 97.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 36408 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,082 were male and 18,326 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gambegre in 2023 is 1013 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26026 eligible electors, of which 13,232 were male, 12,794 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 21445 eligible electors, of which 10,900 were male, 10,545 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gambegre in 2018 was 3. In 2013, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gambegre:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Saleng A Sangma of NCP won in this seat defeating Sadhiarani M Sangma of INC by a margin of 136 which was 0.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 30.48% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Saleng A Sangma of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Besterfield N Sangma of INC by a margin of 3457 votes which was 17.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 56. Gambegre Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Gambegre:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gambegre:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Gambegre are: Sukberline S. Sangma (IND), Saleng A. Sangma (INC), Sairill D. Marak (GNC), Sadhiarani M. Sangma (TMC), Rakesh Sangma (NPP), Jhim Carter .M. Sangma (RPIA), Daniel M Sangma (BJP).

Voter turnout in Gambegre:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.83%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.48%, while it was 91.52% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.65% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gambegre went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Gambegre constituency:

Assembly constituency No.56. Gambegre comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Gambegre C. D. Block and 2. 2. Gonchudaregre, 3. Posenggagre, 5. Sananggre, 6. Kherapara and 11. Rimrangpara G. S. Circles of Dalu C.D. Block.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Gambegre constituency, which are: North Tura, South Tura, Rangsakona, Salmanpara, Dalu, Chokpot, William Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Gambegre:

The geographic coordinates of Gambegre is: 25°23’36.6"N 90°10’22.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gambegre

List of candidates contesting from Gambegre Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sukberline S. SangmaParty: INDAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: Voluntary retirement From Police DepartmentEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 15.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saleng A. SangmaParty: INCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: MLAEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sairill D. MarakParty: GNCAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 22.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sadhiarani M. SangmaParty: TMCAge: 51Gender: FemaleProfession: Social WorkEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 12.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 82.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rakesh SangmaParty: NPPAge: 40Gender: MaleProfession: Member of Garo Hills Autonomous District CouncilEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.7 croreTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jhim Carter .M. SangmaParty: RPIAAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 23558Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Daniel M SangmaParty: BJPAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

