Gandevi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Gandevi seat in Gujarat. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel (BJP), Pankajbhai Lallubhai Patel (AAP), Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel (Karate) (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.49% which is -2.6% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.176 Gandevi (ગણદેવી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Navsari district of Gujarat. Gandevi is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Gandevi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandevi election result or click here for compact election results of Gandevi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gandevi go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Gandevi:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 41.36%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,669 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,46,412 were male and 1,46,245 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gandevi in 2022 is 999 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,70,785 eligible electors, of which 1,37,316 were male, 1,33,455 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,51,458 eligible electors, of which 1,28,280 were male, 1,23,178 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Gandevi in 2017 was 23. In 2012, there were 21 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gandevi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Nareshbhai Maganbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Sureshbhai Maganbhai Halpati of INC by a margin of 57,261 which was 28.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Mangubhai Chhaganbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Bhartiben Nardevbhai of INC by a margin of 26,177 votes which was 13.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.68% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 176. Gandevi Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Gandevi:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gandevi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Gandevi are: Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel (BJP), Pankajbhai Lallubhai Patel (AAP), Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel (Karate) (INC).

Voter turnout in Gandevi:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.49%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.09%, while it was 75.96% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.6% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gandevi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Gandevi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.176. Gandevi comprises of the following areas of Navsari district of Gujarat: 1. Gandevi Taluka (Part) Villages - Duwada, Vadsangal, Rahej, Sarikhurd, Saribujrang, Torangam, Khergam, Deshad, Kalvach, Ambheta, Pati, Valoti, Devdha, Chhapar, mendhar, morali, Kalamtha, Bhatha, Dhakwada, Kesali, Nandarkha, Vaghrech, Bigri, Govandi Bhathala, Vangam, Khaparwada, undach luhar Faliya, undach Vaniya Faliya, Gandevi (CT), Devsar (CT), Talodh, Bilimora (m), Antaliya (CT). 2. Chikhli Taluka (Part) Villages - Nogama, Saraiya, Chitali, Bodvank, Tankal, minkachchh, Barolia, Sunthwad, Degam, Chasa, Vanzna, undhwal, Rethvania, Alipor, Khundh, Thala, Samaroli, majigam, Ghekti, Vankal, Hond, malwada, Sadakpor,Pipalgabhan, Talavchora, Balwada, Tejlav, maliadhara, Soldhara, Pananj, Vad, Ghej, Chari, Vav, Debarpada, Ruzvani, Khergam, Naranpor, Nandhai, Bhervi, Peladi Bhervi, Bahej, Chimanpada, Chikhli (CT), Achhavani, Jamanpada, Gauri, Vadpada.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gandevi constituency, which are: Jalalpore, Navsari, Mahuva, Vansda, Valsad, Dharampur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Gandevi:

The geographic coordinates of Gandevi is: 20°45’03.6"N 73°02’30.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gandevi

List of candididates contesting from Gandevi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Nareshbhai Maganbhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 40.7 lakh

Candidate name: Pankajbhai Lallubhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 40

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel (Karate)

Party: INC

Age: 63

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 44.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandevi election result or click here for compact election results of Gandevi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gandevi go here.

Read all the Latest News here