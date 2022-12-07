Gandhi Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.212

Ward No.212 Gandhi Nagar (गांधी नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsGandhi Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Gandhi Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Gandhi Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Gandhi Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gandhi Nagar candidates 2022There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Gandhi Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rakhi (AAP), Priya Kamboj (BJP), Anjana Sharma (INC), Balneet Kaur (IND).

MLA and MP of Gandhi NagarAnil Kumar Bajpai of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 61. Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Gandhi Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Gandhi NagarAccording to the delimitation report, Gandhi Nagar ward has a total population of 62,052 of which 7,127 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.49% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Gandhi Nagar wardThe following areas are covered under the Gandhi Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ajit Nagar Dharampur, Nallah Gali No-4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, Chander Puri, Dharam Pura. Ajit Nagar, Dharam Pura; Bihari Building, Shastri Park; Chander Puri, Dharam Pura. Ajit Nagar; Gandhi Nagar (Kailash Nagar ); Gandhi Nagar (Subhash Mohalla No.-); Raghubar Pura No.1 No.-2; Subhash Mohalla; Area Between River Yamuna And Bandh Road; Chander Puri, Dharam Pura. Ajit Nagar; Circular Road Gali No.3 Gandhi Nagar; Gali No.2, 1, Gyan Mohlla, Gurudwara Gali; Gali No.4, 5, 6 Kailash Nagar, Gurudwara; Gali No.5, 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18 Main Gandhi Nagar Road; Gandhi Nagar; Hanuman Mandir Main Ghandhi Nagar Road; Jain Mohlla; Janta Gali Main Road; Mother Dairy Mahavir Swami Park Ghandhi Nagar; Multani Mohlla; Nehru Gali Kailash Nagar; Old Dharampura Kailash Nagar; Radha Swami Satsang Gali; Shyam Block Kailash Nagar; Subhash Road; T- Shops Laxmi Cinema, Namdev Gali, Patel Gali; Chand Mohalla, Jawahar Mohalla, New Chand Mohalla, Raghubar Pura No.1 No.-2, Rajgarh Colony, Ram Nagar; Rajgarh Ext.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 212. Gandhi Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rakhi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 72,23,788; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Priya Kamboj; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,38,43,108; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Anjana Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,40,57,385; Total liabilities: Rs 8,31,04,235.Candidate name: Balneet Kaur; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,82,805; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

