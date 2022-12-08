Gandhidham Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Gandhidham seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Malti Kishor Maheshwari (BJP), Budhabhai Thavar Maheshwari (AAP), Maurya K D (BSP), Arvind Ashok Sanghela (Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party), Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki (INC), Samirbhai Jumabhai Maheshwari (IND), Sondarva Jignasha Maheshbhai (IND), Maheshwari Vanita Dahyalal (Sanyukt Vikas Party), Laljibhai Karabhai Baliya (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 47.86% which is -6.68% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.5 Gandhidham (ગાંધીધામ) (Sardar Ganj, SardarGanj) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Kachchh district of Gujarat. Gandhidham is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Gandhidham election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandhidham election result or click here for compact election results of Gandhidham and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gandhidham go here.
Demographic profile of Gandhidham:
This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.57%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,15,272 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,67,045 were male and 1,48,221 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Gandhidham in 2022 is 887 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,77,717 eligible electors, of which 1,49,323 were male, 1,28,394 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,734 eligible electors, of which 1,21,715 were male, 1,04,019 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Gandhidham in 2017 was 24. In 2012, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Gandhidham:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Maheshwari Malti Kishor of BJP won in this seat defeating Kishor Gangjibhai Pingol of INC by a margin of 20,270 which was 13.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.33% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Maheshwari Ramesh Vachchhraj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chavada Jayshreeben Ajitbhai of INC by a margin of 21,313 votes which was 15.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.75% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5. Gandhidham Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Gandhidham:
A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Gandhidham:
The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Gandhidham are: Malti Kishor Maheshwari (BJP), Budhabhai Thavar Maheshwari (AAP), Maurya K D (BSP), Arvind Ashok Sanghela (Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party), Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki (INC), Samirbhai Jumabhai Maheshwari (IND), Sondarva Jignasha Maheshbhai (IND), Maheshwari Vanita Dahyalal (Sanyukt Vikas Party), Laljibhai Karabhai Baliya (SP).
Voter turnout in Gandhidham:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 47.86%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.54%, while it was 61.31% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.68% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Gandhidham went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Gandhidham constituency:
Assembly constituency No.5. Gandhidham comprises of the following areas of Kachchh district of Gujarat: 1. Gandhidham Taluka. 2. Bhachau Taluka (Part) Villages - Kadol, manfara, Vamka, may, Kharoi, Ner, Baniari, morgar, Amardi, Kabrau, Kumbhardi, Bandhadi, Sikara, meghpar (Kunjisar), Karmariya, Vondhada, Halra, Rampar, lakhpat, Vijpasar, Vondh, Chopadva, lunva, Sukhpar, Bhujpar, Chirai Nani, Chirai moti, Chhadavada, Samakhiari, Piprapati, Bhachau (m). 3. Anjar Taluka (Part) Village – Varsana.
A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gandhidham constituency, which are: Anjar, Rapar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Gandhidham:
The geographic coordinates of Gandhidham is: 23°16’07.3"N 70°17’33.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gandhidham
List of candididates contesting from Gandhidham Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Malti Kishor Maheshwari
Party: BJP
Age: 34
Profession: Business (Logistics)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 50.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 47.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 15 lakh
Candidate name: Budhabhai Thavar Maheshwari
Party: AAP
Age: 63
Profession: Lawyer
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 94.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 45 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 11.8 lakh
Candidate name: Maurya K. D.
Party: BSP
Age: 47
Profession: Private Job
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Arvind Ashok Sanghela
Party: Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party
Age: 38
Profession: Pvt Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Others
Total assets: Rs 22000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 22000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Candidate name: Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki
Party: INC
Age: 42
Profession: Salt Business And Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 95.7 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 57.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 94.9 lakh
Total income: Rs 45.7 lakh
Candidate name: Samirbhai Jumabhai Maheshwari
Party: IND
Age: 46
Profession: Colour Work and Journalist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Sondarva Jignasha Maheshbhai
Party: IND
Age: 29
Profession: Pvt Service
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 7000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 7000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Maheshwari Vanita Dahyalal
Party: Sanyukt Vikas Party
Age: 42
Profession: Housewife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 23500
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 23500
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Laljibhai Karabhai Baliya
Party: SP
Age: 48
Profession: Driving
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 70000
Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandhidham election result or click here for compact election results of Gandhidham and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gandhidham go here.
Read all the Latest News here