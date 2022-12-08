Gandhidham Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Gandhidham seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Malti Kishor Maheshwari (BJP), Budhabhai Thavar Maheshwari (AAP), Maurya K D (BSP), Arvind Ashok Sanghela (Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party), Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki (INC), Samirbhai Jumabhai Maheshwari (IND), Sondarva Jignasha Maheshbhai (IND), Maheshwari Vanita Dahyalal (Sanyukt Vikas Party), Laljibhai Karabhai Baliya (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 47.86% which is -6.68% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.5 Gandhidham (ગાંધીધામ) (Sardar Ganj, SardarGanj) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Kachchh district of Gujarat. Gandhidham is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Gandhidham election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gandhidham election result or click here for compact election results of Gandhidham and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gandhidham go here.

Demographic profile of Gandhidham:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.57%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,15,272 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,67,045 were male and 1,48,221 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gandhidham in 2022 is 887 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,77,717 eligible electors, of which 1,49,323 were male, 1,28,394 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,734 eligible electors, of which 1,21,715 were male, 1,04,019 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gandhidham in 2017 was 24. In 2012, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gandhidham:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Maheshwari Malti Kishor of BJP won in this seat defeating Kishor Gangjibhai Pingol of INC by a margin of 20,270 which was 13.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.33% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Maheshwari Ramesh Vachchhraj of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chavada Jayshreeben Ajitbhai of INC by a margin of 21,313 votes which was 15.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5. Gandhidham Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Gandhidham:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gandhidham:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Gandhidham are: Malti Kishor Maheshwari (BJP), Budhabhai Thavar Maheshwari (AAP), Maurya K D (BSP), Arvind Ashok Sanghela (Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party), Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki (INC), Samirbhai Jumabhai Maheshwari (IND), Sondarva Jignasha Maheshbhai (IND), Maheshwari Vanita Dahyalal (Sanyukt Vikas Party), Laljibhai Karabhai Baliya (SP).

Voter turnout in Gandhidham:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 47.86%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.54%, while it was 61.31% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.68% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gandhidham went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Gandhidham constituency:

Assembly constituency No.5. Gandhidham comprises of the following areas of Kachchh district of Gujarat: 1. Gandhidham Taluka. 2. Bhachau Taluka (Part) Villages - Kadol, manfara, Vamka, may, Kharoi, Ner, Baniari, morgar, Amardi, Kabrau, Kumbhardi, Bandhadi, Sikara, meghpar (Kunjisar), Karmariya, Vondhada, Halra, Rampar, lakhpat, Vijpasar, Vondh, Chopadva, lunva, Sukhpar, Bhujpar, Chirai Nani, Chirai moti, Chhadavada, Samakhiari, Piprapati, Bhachau (m). 3. Anjar Taluka (Part) Village – Varsana.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gandhidham constituency, which are: Anjar, Rapar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Gandhidham:

The geographic coordinates of Gandhidham is: 23°16’07.3"N 70°17’33.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gandhidham

List of candididates contesting from Gandhidham Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Malti Kishor Maheshwari

Party: BJP

Age: 34

Profession: Business (Logistics)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 50.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 47.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: Budhabhai Thavar Maheshwari

Party: AAP

Age: 63

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 94.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Candidate name: Maurya K. D.

Party: BSP

Age: 47

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arvind Ashok Sanghela

Party: Gujarat Sarva Samaj Party

Age: 38

Profession: Pvt Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 22000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 22000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Salt Business And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 95.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 57.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 94.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 45.7 lakh

Candidate name: Samirbhai Jumabhai Maheshwari

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Colour Work and Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sondarva Jignasha Maheshbhai

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Pvt Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Maheshwari Vanita Dahyalal

Party: Sanyukt Vikas Party

Age: 42

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 23500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 23500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Laljibhai Karabhai Baliya

Party: SP

Age: 48

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

