Gautam Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.226

Ward No.226 Gautam Puri (गौतमपुरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Seelampur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Gautam Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Gautam Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Gautam Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Gautam Puri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gautam Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Gautam Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Anil Jain (AAP), Satya Sharma (BJP), Babita (BSP), Md Riyasat (INC), Mohd Arshad (IND), Rekha (IND), Shakil Ahmad Saifi (JDU).

MLA and MP of Gautam Puri

Abdul Rehman of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 65. Seelampur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Gautam Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Gautam Puri

According to the delimitation report, Gautam Puri ward has a total population of 51,072 of which 7,144 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.99% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Gautam Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Gautam Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bhagat Singh Mohalla Including Nadia Park; Brahmpuri, Gali No. 10 To 13,, X Block Gali No. 9, 10, Main Moni Baba Road Gali No. 6, P-Block N, O; Gautampuri; Kaithwara Village; Mcd Staff Qtr Type A, B, C, D; Shastri Park G, E, F, H -Block; Usman Pur A, B, C Block.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 226. Gautam Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Anil Jain; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,13,06,948; Total liabilities: Rs 5,60,000.

Candidate name: Satya Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,20,97,296; Total liabilities: Rs 61,28,000.

Candidate name: Babita; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,79,462; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Md Riyasat; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,44,251; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mohd Arshad; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 27,02,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rekha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,72,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shakil Ahmad Saifi; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,72,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

