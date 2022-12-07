Geeta Colony ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.210

Ward No.210 Geeta Colony (गीता कालोनी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsGeeta Colony went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Geeta Colony corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Geeta Colony ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Geeta Colony was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Geeta Colony candidates 2022There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Geeta Colony ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kawaljeet (AAP), Neemaa Bhagat (BJP), Kanika Kwatra (INC), Shama Aggarwal (IND), Pooja Chhabra (IND).

MLA and MP of Geeta ColonyS.K. Bagga of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 60. Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Geeta Colony is a part.

Demographic profile of Geeta ColonyAccording to the delimitation report, Geeta Colony ward has a total population of 59,249 of which 4,782 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.07% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Geeta Colony wardThe following areas are covered under the Geeta Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Aram Park; Geeta Colony Block-16; Geeta Colony Blk-6; Geeta Colony Block-11; Geeta Colony Block-12, 13, Ekta Appts., Kanchan Appts, Geeta Appts; Geeta Colony Block-14; Geeta Colony Block-17, Block 18; Geeta Colony Block-5/1 Including Mcd Office, Mcd School-Fire Station.; Geeta Colony Block-5/4, Block-5/5, Block-5/6; Geeta Colony Block-5/7, Block-5/8, Block-5/9; Geeta Colony, Block -15, 5, T-Huts; “Geeta Colony, Block -15, 5, T-Huts, Rani Garden Enc, T Huts Near Geeta Colony, Rani Garden, T.Huts Near Dtc Bus Stand, T. Huts 6 Blk Geeta Colony, T.Huts 16 Blk Geeta Colony, T.Huts 14 Blk Geeta Colony, T.Huts 18 Blk Geeta Colony, Thakur No-14, T. Huts, Blk-7 Geeta Colony, Blk-5 Geeta Colony;" Geeta Colonyblk-7, Beverly Hills Appartments; New Lahore Shastri Nagar; Sarojani Naidu Park, Sarojini Park; Sunder Park.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 210. Geeta Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kawaljeet; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,49,29,261; Total liabilities: Rs 20,08,745.Candidate name: Neema Bhagat; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,82,79,113; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Kanika Kwatra; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 12,88,415; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Pooja Chhabra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 66,47,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,63,629.Candidate name: Shama Aggarwal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 54,80,070; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

