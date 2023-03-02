Ghaspani-I Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Ghaspani-I seat in Nagaland. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Vetetso Lasuh (INC), Lun Tungnung (IND), Kahuto Chishi Sumi (IND), Hekani Jakhalu (NDPP), Azheto Zhimomi (LJPRV). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.28% which is -3.67% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.4 Ghaspani-I is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Dimapur district of Nagaland. Ghaspani-I is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Ghaspani-I election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghaspani-I election result or click here for compact election results of Ghaspani-I and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ghaspani-I go here.

Demographic profile of Ghaspani-I:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 74537 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 36,701 were male and 37,836 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghaspani-I in 2023 is 1031 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 66259 eligible electors, of which 33,219 were male, 33,040 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 58728 eligible electors, of which 29,891 were male, 28,837 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghaspani-I in 2018 was 616. In 2013, there were 459 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ghaspani-I:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, N Jacob Zhimomi of BJP won in this seat defeating Z Kasheto Yeptho of IND by a margin of 2595 which was 4.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.45% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, N Jacob Zhimomi of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Khekiho Zhimomi of NPF by a margin of 1032 votes which was 2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 4. Ghaspani-I Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ghaspani-I:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ghaspani-I:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Ghaspani-I are: Vetetso Lasuh (INC), Lun Tungnung (IND), Kahuto Chishi Sumi (IND), Hekani Jakhalu (NDPP), Azheto Zhimomi (LJPRV).

Voter turnout in Ghaspani-I:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.28%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.95%, while it was 87.77% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.67% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ghaspani-I went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ghaspani-I constituency:

Assembly constituency No.4. Ghaspani-I comprises of the following areas of Dimapur district of Nagaland: Muhumi, Kiyezu, Hanimi, Sukhato, Khekiye, Chumukedima (T.C.), Suhoyi, Zevoto, Zuheshe, Henito, Heto;, Chumukedima, Sodzulhou, Shitoyi, Tokugha, Pukhoto, Gotovi, Hoito, Phuhoto, Ghokito, Ghonivi, Hevishe, Chumukedima, Hakize, Khukhiye, Selthekema (old) and Selthekema (new) villages of Pherima circle; Diphupar, Chekiye, Sokhuvi, Zutovi, Pimla, Gowoto, Lothavi, Sovima, Model Village Tenephe (New village), Air field Ao and Dargapathar villages of Dimapur circle in Dimapur Sub-division ; and Kiyevi village of Jaluke circle in Jaluke sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Ghaspani-I constituency, which are: Dimapur-I, Dimapur-III, Ghaspani-II, Tenning, Peren. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Golaghat District of Assam.

Map location of Ghaspani-I:

The geographic coordinates of Ghaspani-I is: 25°46’00.8"N 93°46’24.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ghaspani-I

List of candidates contesting from Ghaspani-I Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vikato AyeParty: NPFAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 16.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: V. Phushika AomiParty: INDAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: 3Total assets: Rs 13.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 39.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 49.6 lakh

Candidate name: N. Jacob ZhimomiParty: BJPAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Politician, Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 10.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Imsumongba PongenParty: JDUAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: Social Workers and BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 30.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 12 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

