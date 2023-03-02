Ghaspani-II Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Ghaspani-II seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Vikato Aye (NPF), V. Phushika Aomi (IND), N. Jacob Zhimomi (BJP), Imsumongba Pongen (JDU). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 81.72% which is -4.83% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.5 Ghaspani-II is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Dimapur district of Nagaland. Ghaspani-II is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Ghaspani-II election result

Advertisement

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghaspani-II election result or click here for compact election results of Ghaspani-II and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ghaspani-II go here.

Demographic profile of Ghaspani-II:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 29163 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,561 were male and 14,602 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghaspani-II in 2023 is 1003 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26455 eligible electors, of which 13,405 were male, 13,050 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 30388 eligible electors, of which 15,464 were male, 14,924 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Ghaspani-II in 2018 was 195. In 2013, there were 148 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ghaspani-II:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Zhaleo Rio of NDPP won in this seat defeating Dr Kevingulie Khro of NPF by a margin of 4916 which was 21.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 47.55% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Zhaleo Rio of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Y Hewoto Awomi of INC by a margin of 2388 votes which was 8.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 41.17% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 5. Ghaspani-II Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Ghaspani-II:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ghaspani-II:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Ghaspani-II are: Vikato Aye (NPF), V. Phushika Aomi (IND), N. Jacob Zhimomi (BJP), Imsumongba Pongen (JDU).

Voter turnout in Ghaspani-II:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 81.72%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 86.55%, while it was 89.44% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.83% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ghaspani-II went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Ghaspani-II constituency:

Assembly constituency No.5. Ghaspani-II comprises of the following areas of Dimapur district of Nagaland: Pherima H. Q., Viphima, Tsiepama, Old Piphema, New Piphema, Khaibung, Sochunoma, Ruzaphema, Bungsang, Molovom, Sirihangmi, Shirhima, Jhornapani, Ghispani Pherima, Piphema Bazar, Hozukhe, Nikhekhu, Khehoi, Medziphema, Khamkaria, Zhuikhu, A Khel, Zhuikhu B Khel, Pagala Pahar, Kukidolong, Vihokhu, Nihokhu, Toshiho, Lotovi, Henivi, Luzheto, Khelhozhe, Khehokhu, Nihoto Khughovi, Pishikhu and Choupa (New Village)’ villages of Pherima circle in Dimapur Sub-division; and Maowa village of Pedi circle in Jaluke sub-division.

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Ghaspani-II constituency, which are: Ghaspani-I, Peren, Western Angami, Northern Angami-II, Tseminyu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Golaghat District of Assam.

Map location of Ghaspani-II:

The geographic coordinates of Ghaspani-II is: 25°45’07.2"N 93°54’21.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ghaspani-II

List of candidates contesting from Ghaspani-II Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Akavi N. ZhimomiParty: INCAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Zhaleo RioParty: NDPPAge: 69Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Z. Kasheto YepthoParty: RPIAAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 3 croreTotal income: Rs 46.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kitoho S. RotokhaParty: LJPRVAge: 49Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 22 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghaspani-II election result or click here for compact election results of Ghaspani-II and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ghaspani-II go here.

Read all the Latest News here