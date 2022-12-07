Ghonda ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.231

Ward No.231 Ghonda (घोंडा) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Ghonda Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Ghonda went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Ghonda corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Ghonda ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

Advertisement

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Ghonda was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Ghonda candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Ghonda ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vidya Wati (AAP), Preeti Gupta (BJP), Saroj Bala (BSP), Reeta (INC), Nirmla Devi (IND), Geeta Bhardwaj (IND), Rekha (IND).

MLA and MP of Ghonda

Ajay Kumar Mahawar of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 66. Ghonda Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Ghonda is a part.

Demographic profile of Ghonda

Advertisement

According to the delimitation report, Ghonda ward has a total population of 65,273 of which 10,923 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.73% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Ghonda ward

The following areas are covered under the Ghonda ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ambedkar Basti, Ghonda, Balmiki Basti, Ghonda, Village Ghonda; Arvind Nagar U, V-Block; Jai Prakash Nagar H-Block L-Block, Jai Prakash Nagar, J-Block; K-Block Gangotri Vihar; K-Block, Gautam Vihar, L-Block, Gautam Vihar; Village Ghonda.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Advertisement

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 231. Ghonda ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vidya Wati; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 15,41,26,111; Total liabilities: Rs 74,13,677.

Candidate name: Preeti Gupta; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 17,50,57,950; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Saroj Bala; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,31,60,327; Total liabilities: Rs 16,75,000.

Advertisement

Candidate name: Reeta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,35,768; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Geeta Bhardwaj; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 25,32,857; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Nirmla Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 82,35,777; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rekha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,75,357; Total liabilities: Rs 21,35,000.

Read all the Latest News here