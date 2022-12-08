Ghumarwin Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.47 Ghumarwin (घुमारवीं) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Ghumarwin is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Ghumarwin election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghumarwin election result or click here for compact election results of Ghumarwin and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Ghumarwin go here.

Demographic profile of Ghumarwin:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.9%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 90144 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43997 were male and 44893 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghumarwin in 2022 is 1020 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 81460 eligible electors, of which 40732 were male, 40727 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75415 eligible electors, of which 38093 were male, 37322 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghumarwin in 2017 was 695. In 2012, there were 1530 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Ghumarwin:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajinder Garg of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Dharmani of INC by a margin of 10,435 which was 17.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 56.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajesh Dharmani of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajinder Garg of BJP by a margin of 3,208 votes which was 6.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 47. Ghumarwin Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Ghumarwin:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Ghumarwin:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Ghumarwin are: Rajinder Garg (BJP), Rakesh Kumar Chopra (AAP), Prem Lal Banga (BSP), Rajesh Dharmani (INC), Nand Lal (IND), Manohar Lal (IND), Varun Kumar Thakur (IND), Yogesh Thakur (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Ghumarwin:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.14%, while it was 69.6% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.18% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Ghumarwin went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Ghumarwin constituency:

Assembly constituency No.47. Ghumarwin comprises of the following areas of Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Ajmerpur, Ghumarwin & Ghumarwin Nagar Panchayat of Ghumarwin Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Ghumarwin constituency, which are: Barsar, Bhoranj, Sarkaghat, Bilaspur, Jhanduta. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Ghumarwin:

The geographic coordinates of Ghumarwin is: 31°26’25.4"N 76°41’05.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Ghumarwin

List of candididates contesting from Ghumarwin Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rajinder Garg

Party: BJP

Age: 56

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Total income: Rs 24 lakh

Candidate name: Rakesh Kumar Chopra

Party: AAP

Age: 57

Profession: Business and Transport

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 19.6 crore

Total income: Rs 29.2 lakh

Candidate name: Prem Lal Banga

Party: BSP

Age: 67

Profession: Agriculturist, Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 83.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 79.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajesh Dharmani

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 77.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 55 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.4 lakh

Candidate name: Nand Lal

Party: IND

Age: 63

Profession: Retired as Head Constable from H.P. Police Department

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Manohar Lal

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Ex Service Man

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 75 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 62.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh

Candidate name: Varun Kumar Thakur

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: MD Dev Bhoomi Hospital Ladraur and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 25263

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25263

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Yogesh Thakur

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculturist, Chemist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

