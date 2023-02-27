Give Change a Chance: Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.
“People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.
“Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.
Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.
Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.
