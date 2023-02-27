Home » News » Elections » Give Change a Chance: Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters

Give Change a Chance: Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland Voters

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates

PTI

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST

New Delhi, India

People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet(File photo: PTI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.

“People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.

“Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 27, 2023, 09:08 IST
