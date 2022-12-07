Gokal Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.239

Ward No.239 Gokal Puri (गोकल पुरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Gokalpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Gokal Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Gokal Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Gokal Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Gokal Puri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gokal Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Gokal Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Somwati Chaudhary (AAP), Nirmla Kumari (BJP), Kamlesh (BSP), Savita (INC), Priyanka (IND).

MLA and MP of Gokal Puri

Surendra Kumar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 68. Gokalpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Gokal Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Gokal Puri

According to the delimitation report, Gokal Puri ward has a total population of 73,943 of which 33,590 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 45.43% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Gokal Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Gokal Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ganga Vihar Block-G; Ganga Vihar Block-C; Ganga Vihar Block-E; Amar Colony Block-B, Amar Colony Block-C; Amar Colony Block-D, Amar Colony, Block-A; Ganga Vihar Block-B; Ganga Vihar Block-H; Ganga Vihar Block-A; Ganga Vihar Block-D; Ganga Vihar Block-F; Gokalpur Village; Gokalpuri Block- A, B, C, D; Gokalpuri Block- A, B, C, D, Gokalpuri Extn. Ct; J J Cluster Sanjay Colony.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 239. Gokal Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Somwati Chaudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,84,58,110; Total liabilities: Rs 26,08,100.

Candidate name: Nirmla Kumari; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,60,84,070; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kamlesh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,35,15,839; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Savita; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 94,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 6,50,000.

Candidate name: Priyanka; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,08,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

