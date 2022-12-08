Gondal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Gondal seat in Gujarat. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja (BJP), Nimishaben Khunt (AAP), Desai Yatish Govindlal (INC), Mukesh Dholumal Vardhani (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.81% which is -2.91% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.73 Gondal (ગોંડલ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Rajkot district of Gujarat. Gondal is part of Porbandar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Gondal election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gondal election result or click here for compact election results of Gondal and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gondal go here.

Advertisement

Demographic profile of Gondal:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.96%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,529 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,266 were male and 1,10,255 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gondal in 2022 is 932 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,098 eligible electors, of which 1,10,184 were male, 1,02,907 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,002 eligible electors, of which 1,00,646 were male, 92354 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Gondal in 2017 was 67. In 2012, there were 91 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Gondal:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jadeja Geetaba Jayrajsinh of BJP won in this seat defeating Khatariya Arjunbhai Ghanshyambhai of INC by a margin of 15,397 which was 11.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jadeja Jayrajsinh Temubha of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Zadafia Gordhanbhai Pragajibhai of GPP by a margin of 19,766 votes which was 13.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.74% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 73. Gondal Assembly segment of the 11. Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat defeating Lalit Vasoya of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Gondal:A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Gondal:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Gondal are: Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja (BJP), Nimishaben Khunt (AAP), Desai Yatish Govindlal (INC), Mukesh Dholumal Vardhani (IND).

Voter turnout in Gondal:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.81%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.72%, while it was 76.87% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.91% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Gondal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Gondal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.73. Gondal comprises of the following areas of Rajkot district of Gujarat: Gondal Taluka - entire taluka except villages - Dadva Hamirpara, Karmal Kotda.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Gondal constituency, which are: Rajkot Rural (SC), Jasdan, Amreli, Jetpur, Kalavad (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Gondal:

The geographic coordinates of Gondal is: 21°55’08.0"N 70°47’43.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Gondal

List of candididates contesting from Gondal Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja Party: BJP Age: 54 Profession: Farming Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 4.1 crore Liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 66.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 crore Total income: Rs 75.9 lakh

Candidate name: Nimishaben Khunt Party: AAP Age: 44 Profession: Dandiya Teacher Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 17 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Desai Yatish Govindlal Party: INC Age: 54 Profession: Advocate Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore Liabilities: Rs 65 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 40.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 2.9 crore Total income: Rs 15 lakh

Candidate name: Mukesh Dholumal Vardhani Party: IND Age: 52 Profession: Lawyer Practice & Home Guard Social Work Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 16.3 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Gondal election result or click here for compact election results of Gondal and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Gondal go here.

Read all the Latest News here