Gorakh Park ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.235

Ward No.235 Gorakh Park (गोरखपार्क) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Babarpur Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Gorakh Park went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Gorakh Park corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Gorakh Park ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Gorakh Park was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Gorakh Park candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Gorakh Park ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Priyanka Saxena (AAP), Kusum Tomar (BJP), Aarti (INC).

MLA and MP of Gorakh Park

Gopal Rai of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 67. Babarpur Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Gorakh Park is a part.

Demographic profile of Gorakh Park

According to the delimitation report, Gorakh Park ward has a total population of 63,353 of which 3,295 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 5.2% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Gorakh Park ward

The following areas are covered under the Gorakh Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: East Gorakh Park; East Gorakh Park, West Gorakh Park; West Gorakh Park; Janta Majdoor Colony, Block A To E, F To N, Veer Sauar Kar Mohalla; Balbir Nagar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 235. Gorakh Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Priyanka Saxena; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 47,44,467; Total liabilities: Rs 17,40,000.

Candidate name: Kusum Tomar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,08,66,162; Total liabilities: Rs 2,50,000.

Candidate name: Aarti; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,75,469; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

