Govind Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.176

Ward No.176 Govind Puri (गोव‍िंदपुरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Kalkaji Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Govind Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Govind Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Govind Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Govind Puri was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Govind Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Govind Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vijay Kumar (AAP), Chander Prakash (BJP), Parikshit Kumar Singh (BSP), Manpreet Singh (INC), Suraj Joshi (IND), Manoj Walia (NCP).

MLA and MP of Govind Puri

Atishi of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 51. Kalkaji Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Govind Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Govind Puri

According to the delimitation report, Govind Puri ward has a total population of 74,610 of which 10,566 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.16% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Govind Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Govind Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Govind Puri (Gali No.9 -15); Govind Puri Ext.(Bhoomihin Camp), Govind Puri(Ext.); Govind Puri(Navjiwan Camp), Govind Puri(Neharu Camp); Govind Puri, Dda Flats Pkt-A-3, A-4, A-9, Dda Mig Flats Gomati Appartment, Konark Appartment; Govind Puri ( Gali No. 1-9); Transit Camp Govind Puri Block A, B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 176. Govind Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijay Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 18,81,751; Total liabilities: Rs 25,13,044.

Candidate name: Chander Prakash; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,23,12,701; Total liabilities: Rs 69,00,000.

Candidate name: Parikshit Kumar Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 49,90,663; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manpreet Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 27,60,996; Total liabilities: Rs 11,00,000.

Candidate name: Suraj Joshi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,60,663; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Manoj Walia; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,07,27,965; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

