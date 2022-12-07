Greater Kailash ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.173

Ward No.173 Greater Kailash (ग्रेटर कैलाश) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Greater Kailash went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Greater Kailash corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Greater Kailash ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Greater Kailash was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Greater Kailash candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Greater Kailash ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ajit Kaur Pasricha (AAP), Shikha Roy (BJP), Shakuntla Dahima (INC).

MLA and MP of Greater Kailash

Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 50. Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Greater Kailash is a part.

Demographic profile of Greater Kailash

According to the delimitation report, Greater Kailash ward has a total population of 47,763 of which 1,582 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 3.31% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Greater Kailash ward

The following areas are covered under the Greater Kailash ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Greater Kailash-1, Hemkunt Block-A, B, C, D, R, H, B, W, C, D, E, M, R, S; Icar Colony Masjid Moth Dda Flats Wireless Colony, Dda Flat; Kirshi Vihar Masjid Moth, Block A, C; Panchsheel Cly East, Block B, C, D, N, Panchsheel Enclave Masjid Moth Block A, B, D, E, Dda Flats Ph - I,; Soami Nagar North, Block A, B, C, D, T Huts; Zamrudpur Village; Chirag Enclave Pumposh Enclave Block A, B, C, D; East Of Kailash: Block D; East Of Kailash: Block E; East Of Kailash: Block F; East Of Kailash: Pocket A, East Of Kailash: Pocket B; “Greater Kailash-1, Hemkunt Block-A, B, C, D, R, H, B, W, C, D, E, M, R, S;" Kailash Colony Block-A, B, C, F, N, J, Chirag Enclave; Kailash Hill; Sant Nagar; Zamrudpur Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 173. Greater Kailash ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ajit Kaur Pasricha; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,11,52,891; Total liabilities: Rs 1,26,151.

Candidate name: Shikha Roy; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 12,81,91,799; Total liabilities: Rs 3,58,29,995.

Candidate name: Shakuntla Dahima; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,13,66,370; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

