Guj Polls: Whose ‘Sardar’ Is It Anyway? Vallabhbhai Patel’s Presence Felt in Nadiad as Parties Lay Claim to Legacy

The national battle between BJP and Congress to claim and reclaim Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy is playing out in poll-bound Gujarat. The saffron party’s candidate from Nadiad has claimed to be a descendant of the same clan as Sardar’s maternal uncle in whose home the ‘Iron Man of India’ was born. The Congress candidate, meanwhile, said ‘Sardar’ and his legacy belonged to everyone.

Pankaj Desai, a five-time MLA from Nadiad and BJP’s candidate for the sixth time from this assembly segment, said he was from the same family as the second name of Vallabhbhai Patel’s maternal uncle was also Desai. He said he considered it an advantage for his extended family.

“We are Leuva Patel, and Desai people live in Nadiad. People are very proud of Sardar Patel and this is also an advantage to BJP," the candidate said.

Advertisement

The Congress candidate, Dhruval Kumar Patel, said Sardar Patel belonged to everyone. “When he was Vallabhbhai Patel, he was of that family but when he got the title of ‘Sardar’ he became everyone’s. Patel is of Saurashtra as well," he said.

Dhruval even went on to question if India’s first home minister really was from the Desai clan. He asked if this were the case, why had the BJP candidate not done anything to develop the place?

Ever since the inauguration of the massive Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthplace Nadiad has become a major attraction for politicians and the public.

Sardar Patel’s birthplace

The house in Nadiad, where Sardar Patel was born, has witnessed an increase in the number of politicians and their supporters flocking to visit it as they are eager to pay their obeisance to the towering leader.

His maternal uncle’s house, where he was born in October 1875, is being maintained by neighbours. “Though the government had sought the house for turning it into a memorial, the family has decided to keep it with them due to its significance," said Rajnibhai Desai, a family friend and caretaker of the residence.

Advertisement

Showing photos on the wall of the house, Rajnibhai and his son said the neighbours felt pride when leaders came here to pay their respects. He was thrilled to narrate how much respect he got when he visited Kevadia’s Sardar Patel statue.

“When we went to Kevadia, we got VVIP treatment. A car was sent to us to visit the Statue of Unity. That day, PM (Narendra) Modi also came to pay his respects to Patel ji," he added.

Advertisement

The government has been asking the family to donate or sell the property to it so that it can be developed, but the family wanted to retain it. “It still has ‘kundas’ and wooden beams in the terrace. It is in its original form from the time when Patel was born here. The family wants to keep it that way and we too are happy as other houses have been modernised in the locality. Our generation, too, can see how solid and traditional old houses were," said the neighbour.

Advertisement

Rajnibhai said leaders from both BJP and Congress have visited the house from time to time along with their supporters, besides tourists and local residents.

“The family has asked me to never say no when I am asked to show the place. Since Sardar Patel’s statue came up in Kevadia, the number of visitors has increased. Both PM Narendra Modi, when he was chief minister, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have visited the house," he added.

Advertisement

The (lack of) competition

While Dhruval Patel said the constituency was ridden with issues – non-functional filtration plant, lack of permanent doctors at the government hospital. He said the sitting MLA had not done anything and was claiming development works done by private organisations as his own.

Sitting MLA Pankaj Desai, however, is confident that there is no competitor worthy enough to challenge him. Dominated by Patels, the constituency has 35,000 people from the clan. Out of 2.7 lakh voters, 1.3 lakh voters are women while there are 25,000 Muslims.

“Neither Congress nor AAP are seen anywhere in Nadiad," Pankaj said, adding that he will get to work the day the poll results are declared.

“Modi sahib ne sikhaya hai praja ke bich mein jaa kar kaam karo (Modi has taught us to go to the people and work among them)," said the BJP’s Nadiad candidate.

Read all the Latest News here