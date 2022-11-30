Gujarat ATS Seizes 143 kg Drugs in Vadodara; Seizures of Cash, Liquor, Freebies Up 28 Times This Election as Compared to Last, Says EC

In the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections, the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies has increased 28 times as compared to the previous polls in the state, the Election Commission of India said after the anti-terrorism squad seized 143 kg drugs valued at Rs 478 crore in Vadodara.

The EC said in this election, a total seizure worth Rs 290.24 crore had been made as on November 29, as compared to Rs 27.21 crore in the 2017 polls.

A team of Gujarat ATS officials led the ongoing seizure of the heavy consignment of drugs during an operation in Vadodara (rural) and Vadodara city. “The team has identified two mephedrone drug manufacturing units and unearthed about 143 kg of mephedrone (synthetic drug) worth Rs 478 crore. Five persons have been detained from Nadiad and Vadodara, and a criminal case is being registered at the ATS police station in Ahmedabad under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act," the EC said.

It added complete details of the seizure will be made available after the operation is completed. “The total seizure in the 2017 assembly elections was Rs 27.21 crore. Going by the seizure chart as on November 29, 2022, which marks total seizure of Rs 290.24 crore, there is a massive jump of 10.66 times from 2017. Add to this the ongoing seizure, it comes to a whopping 28 times. We have been able to increase the seizure figures through comprehensive strategy, detailed planning and rigorous follow-ups," the EC said.

According to EC data, as on November 29, the authorities seized cash worth Rs 27.07 crore; 4,11,851 litres in liquor valued at Rs 14.88 crore; precious metals worth Rs 15.79 crore; and freebies worth Rs 171.24 crore. Apart from the 143 kg drugs, an additional 61.96 kg drugs have also been seized.

The EC further said meticulous planning, exhaustive reviews and expenditure monitoring through a host of enforcement agencies had produced results leading to record seizures ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat.

When the dates for polling were announced, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar had spoken about inducement-free elections and cited the significant amount of seizure made in Himachal Pradesh.

On a similar note, seizures during the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, where polling concluded on November 12, witnessed over 500 percent increase as compared to 2017 figures.

“As compared to Rs 9.03 crore worth of seizure in 2017 assembly elections, the seizure in 2022 rose to Rs 57.24 crore. Even in the ongoing by-election in one parliamentary constituency and six assembly constituencies in Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a significant seizure of Rs 5.40 crore has been made," the EC said.

Gujarat is going to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

