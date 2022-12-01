Home » News » Elections » In Pics| Centenarian Woman, Swaminarayan Saints, Rajkot Royal Family Among Voters in 1st Phase of Gujarat Polls

In Pics| Centenarian Woman, Swaminarayan Saints, Rajkot Royal Family Among Voters in 1st Phase of Gujarat Polls

An average voter turnout of 34.65 per cent wass recorded till 1 pm on Thursday in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections underway in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 14:57 IST

Ahmadabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad], India

PTI Photo
PTI Photo

In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, file photo, local rural women with their children, at Tharad in Banaskantha district. Polling is being conducted for 89 constituencies in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Jatin Takkar)

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, file photo, polling officials collect EVMs and other election equipment at a distribution centre before leaving for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat. Polling is being conducted for 89 constituencies in the first phase of the elections on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Shiyalbet village in Amreli district, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Shiyalbet, surrounded by Arabian Sea, is reachable only by boat. Five polling stations have been set up in the island. (PTI Photo)

People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Bhalgamda village in Surendranagar district, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Saints of Swaminarayan show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

People cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Shiyalbet village in Amreli district, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Shiyalbet, surrounded by Arabian Sea, is reachable only by boat. Five polling stations have been set up in the island. (PTI Photo)

Rajkot royal family members Mandhatasinh Jadeja, Kadambaridevi Jadeja and Mridulakumari Jadeja after casting their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Voters show their inked fingers outside a polling station during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja after casting his vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Jamnagar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

100-year-old Kamuben Lalabhai Patel shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Umargam in Valsad district, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

first published: December 01, 2022, 14:55 IST
last updated: December 01, 2022, 14:57 IST
