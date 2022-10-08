Gung-Ho in Gujarat, Half-Hearted in Himachal? AAP May be Losing Steam in Battle for the Hills

With barely a couple of months left for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaign seems to have lost some steam in the hill state, with the party’s senior leadership seemingly more focussed on the electoral contest with the BJP in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

After its stupendous run in the Punjab elections, the AAP had accelerated its campaign in Himachal Pradesh with not just rallies by senior leaders, but packed roadshows by party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The blitzkrieg had led many to believe that the BJP could not only topple the Congress as the main challenger but could pose a tough challenge for the ruling Jai Ram Thakur government.

But after its senior leader and then party incharge for the polls Satyendra Jain was arrested in an alleged corruption case, the AAP clearly seems to have gone on the back-foot. Despite the AAP leadership asserting that the entire top brass is focussing on Himachal as well, events subsequently indicate that Gujarat ranks higher on priority for it.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal’s multiple campaigning visits, the party has also marshalled all its resources to the state. Senior leader Raghav Chadha who was incharge of Punjab election as well, has been dispatched to Gujarat to coordinate the party’s campaign. In the bargain, its Himachal campaign seems to be losing sheen.

Barring few roadshows, in the recent weeks, it’s the local leadership that has been made to carry out the campaign. This comes at a time when both the BJP and the Congress have intensified their campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already held a few rallies with an impressive turnout and the Congress too is planning major rallies of star campaigners like Priyanka Gandhi.

“The AAP had started off well after the Punjab win, but after some reverses like Jain being arrested and FIR filed against Manish Sisodia, they seemed to have slowed down. Also, Gujarat elections seem to be far more critical and prestigious for the party than the political and strategically smaller Himachal Pradesh," commented an observer.

Dismissing the speculation, Media in-charge AAP Himachal Deepak Bali maintained that both states are equally important for the party. “A list of leaders and ministers from Punjab has been finalised for campaigning in Himachal," he told News18, adding that Gujarat is a bigger state which means visiting leaders have to spend more days there. It is easier for leaders from Punjab to travel to Himachal Pradesh, he said.

