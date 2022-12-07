Guru Harkishan Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.48

Ward No.48 Guru Harkishan Nagar (गुरू हरकिशन नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Guru Harkishan Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Guru Harkishan Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Guru Harkishan Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Guru Harkishan Nagar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Guru Harkishan Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Guru Harkishan Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shaveta Khera (AAP), Monika Goyal (BJP), Anu Gulati (INC).

MLA and MP of Guru Harkishan Nagar

Raghuvinder Shokeen of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 11. Nangloi Jat Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Guru Harkishan Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Guru Harkishan Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Guru Harkishan Nagar ward has a total population of 62,946 of which 5,334 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.47% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Guru Harkishan Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Guru Harkishan Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Ambica Vihar; Bhera Enclave; Gh-10, Sfs Flats D.D.A; Gh-12 Unnati Apptt.; Gh-9, Mig, D.D.A Flats; Guru Harikishan Nagar; Janta Flats Pocket Gh-6; Jeewan Niketan ( Lic) Colony; Lake View Apptt Block A+B+C; Lig Flats Gh -8; Lig Flats Pkt Gh 5, 7; Meera Bagh; Mtnl Staff Flats Block A, B, C, D; Sangam Appt; Sunder Vihar; Village Nangloi Sayad; Ashok Enclave; Bhim Nagar J J Cluster; Dda Janta Flats(Ekta Enclave); Dholkiwala Camp (Slum); “Mianwali Nagar Chb Society Block Rr, Ns, B-1, B-2, B-4, B-5, B-6, B-9, B-7, Bc, C-1, C-7, C-6, C-8, C-5, Ab, C-2, A1 - A7;" Nagin Lake Apptt; Paschim Enclave (Shanker Garden; Peeraghari Village; Udyog Nagar Jj Cluster (Slum), B-1.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 48. Guru Harkishan Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shaveta Khera; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 85,28,516; Total liabilities: Rs 3,92,635.

Candidate name: Monika Goyal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,34,43,456; Total liabilities: Rs 49,89,975.

Candidate name: Anu Gulati; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 6,35,45,244; Total liabilities: Rs 55,00,000.

