Hamirpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.38 Hamirpur (हमीरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Hamirpur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Hamirpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hamirpur election result or click here for compact election results of Hamirpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Hamirpur go here.

Demographic profile of Hamirpur:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 76646 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 37432 were male and 38002 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hamirpur in 2022 is 1015 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 69444 eligible electors, of which 34849 were male, 34595 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 66025 eligible electors, of which 33357 were male, 32668 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hamirpur in 2017 was 727. In 2012, there were 2101 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Hamirpur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Narinder Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania of INC by a margin of 7,231 which was 15.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Prem Kumar Dhumal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Narinder Thakur of INC by a margin of 9,302 votes which was 21.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.85% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 38. Hamirpur Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Hamirpur:A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Hamirpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Hamirpur are: Narinder Thakur (BJP), Sushil Kumar Surroch (AAP), Praveen Kumar Kaushal (BSP), Kashmir Singh Thakur (CPI(M)), Pushpinder Verma (INC), Naresh Kumar Darji (IND), Ashish Sharma (IND), Ashish Kumar (IND), Abhinay Bhardwaj (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Hamirpur:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.28%, while it was 67.42% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 1% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Hamirpur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Hamirpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.38. Hamirpur comprises of the following areas of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Tal, Nalti, Hamirpur, PCs lambloo, Balyut, Baloh of ugialta KC & Hamirpur municipal Council of Hamirpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Hamirpur constituency, which are: Nadaun, Sujanpur, Bhoranj, Barsar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Hamirpur:

The geographic coordinates of Hamirpur is: 31°39’28.4"N 76°31’41.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Hamirpur

List of candididates contesting from Hamirpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Narinder Thakur Party: BJP Age: 65 Profession: Advocate and Agriculture Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 31 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 86.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 3.9 crore Total income: Rs 22.1 lakh

Candidate name: Sushil Kumar Surroch Party: AAP Age: 64 Profession: Ex Indian Navy, Sr. Corporate Professional and now Director of Private Ltd Company Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore Liabilities: Rs 23.5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 49.2 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh

Candidate name: Praveen Kumar Kaushal Party: BSP Age: 45 Profession: Self Employed Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 52.3 lakh Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 23.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 29 lakh Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kashmir Singh Thakur Party: CPI(M) Age: 68 Profession: Leader of CITU Number of criminal cases: 3 Education: Doctorate Total assets: Rs 97.6 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 17.6 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pushpinder Verma Party: INC Age: 47 Profession: Doctor of Medicine M.D. Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore Liabilities: Rs 47.9 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore Total income: Rs 37.7 lakh

Candidate name: Naresh Kumar Darji Party: IND Age: 54 Profession: Business Number of criminal cases: 5 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 55.1 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashish Sharma Party: IND Age: 35 Profession: Agriculture and Businessman Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 13.6 crore Liabilities: Rs 48.5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 crore Immovable assets: Rs 7.5 crore Total income: Rs 67.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ashish Kumar Party: IND Age: 42 Profession: Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 7440 Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 7440 Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhinay Bhardwaj Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Age: 40 Profession: Businessman Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 1.3 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Hamirpur election result or click here for compact election results of Hamirpur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Hamirpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here