Hari Nagar Extension ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.183

Ward No.183 Hari Nagar Extension (हरी नगर व‍िस्‍तार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Badarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Hari Nagar Extension went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Hari Nagar Extension corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Hari Nagar Extension ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Hari Nagar Extension was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Hari Nagar Extension candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Hari Nagar Extension ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Nikhil Chaprana (AAP), Mithlesh Kumar (BJP), Deshraj Singh (BSP), Rajender (INC), Mohit Chokan (IND), Harendra Singh (IND), Ajit Kumar Mishra (JDU).

MLA and MP of Hari Nagar Extension

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 53. Badarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Hari Nagar Extension is a part.

Demographic profile of Hari Nagar Extension

According to the delimitation report, Hari Nagar Extension ward has a total population of 66,979 of which 5,570 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.32% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Hari Nagar Extension ward

The following areas are covered under the Hari Nagar Extension ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hari Nagar Ext.-Ii (Block -A, B, C, D, E, F ), M-Block Sourabh Vihar, Molarband C.T. Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (Block-E ), Saurabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext. -I (G-Block ), Saurabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-I (R-Block ), Sourabh Vihar B-Block, Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (A-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (C-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (D-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (E-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext. -1 (G, J, K, L-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (H-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext. -1 (I-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (M-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (N-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext. -1 (O-Block ), Sourabh Vihar Hari Nagar Ext.-1 (S-Block ); Hari Nagar Village; Jaitpur Ext D-Ii Block, Jaitpur Ext F, E, E-I, N, Prince Colony Block-F, Prince Colony Jaitpur Ext Block-D, E; Shakti Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 183. Hari Nagar Extension ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Nikhil Chaprana; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,42,69,039; Total liabilities: Rs 40,00,000.

Candidate name: Mithlesh Kumar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,69,69,844; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Deshraj Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,00,26,042; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajender; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,26,34,009; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Harendra Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,60,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mohit Chokan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,01,77,221; Total liabilities: Rs 4,00,000.

Candidate name: Ajit Kumar Mishra; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,92,418; Total liabilities: Rs 39,103.

