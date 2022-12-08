Haroli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.43 Haroli (हरोली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Haroli is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Haroli election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haroli election result or click here for compact election results of Haroli and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Haroli go here.

Demographic profile of Haroli:

Advertisement

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 88951 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44303 were male and 43302 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Haroli in 2022 is 977 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 81198 eligible electors, of which 41802 were male, 39396 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 72225 eligible electors, of which 37875 were male, 34350 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Haroli in 2017 was 730. In 2012, there were 1080 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

Past winners / MLAs of Haroli:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Mukesh Agnihotri of INC won in this seat defeating Ram Kumar of BJP by a margin of 7,377 which was 11.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.75% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mukesh Agnihotri of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Prof Ram Kumar of BJP by a margin of 5,172 votes which was 9.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.76% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 43. Haroli Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

Number of contestants in Haroli:A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Haroli:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Haroli are: Ram Kumar (BJP), Ravinder Pal Singh Mann (AAP), Naresh Kumar (BSP), Mukesh Agnihotri (INC), Ashhwani Kumar Rana (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Haroli:

Advertisement

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.13%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.63%, while it was 75.87% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.5% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Haroli went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Haroli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.43. Haroli comprises of the following areas of Una district of Himachal Pradesh: Haroli Sub-Tehsil & KC Ispur-1 of una Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Haroli constituency, which are: Gagret, Chintpurni, Kutlehar, Una. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar districts of Punjab.

Map location of Haroli:

The geographic coordinates of Haroli is: 31°26’08.2"N 76°11’57.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Haroli

List of candididates contesting from Haroli Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ram Kumar Party: BJP Age: 53 Profession: Agriculture & Honararium Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 34.8 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 75 lakh Total income: Rs 6.8 lakh

Candidate name: Ravinder Pal Singh Mann Party: AAP Age: 39 Profession: Advocate in Distt. Court Una & Punjab & Haryana High Court at Chandigarh Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 49.7 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 49.7 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 0 Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Naresh Kumar Party: BSP Age: 51 Profession: Legal Profession/ Advocate Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: Graduate Professional Total assets: Rs 66.3 lakh Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 24.3 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mukesh Agnihotri Party: INC Age: 60 Profession: Politician Number of criminal cases: 5 Education: Post Graduate Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore Liabilities: Rs 49.2 lakh Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashhwani Kumar Rana Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party Age: 49 Profession: Agriculturist Number of criminal cases: 0 Education: 10th Pass Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore Liabilities: Rs 0 Moveable assets: Rs 81.5 lakh Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Haroli election result or click here for compact election results of Haroli and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Haroli go here.

Read all the Latest News here