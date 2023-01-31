‘Hassan’ Bolt: Can JD(S) Supremo Open Door to Beta-Bahu Truce Ahead of K’taka Poll Run?​

For former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda, troubleshooting in party would seem simple. However, this time, the party patriarch is faced with an unusually tough test, which some party leaders have termed an “agni pariksha".

Gowda’s favourite ‘bahu’ Bhavani Revanna has made it publicly known that she is determined to run for the 2023 Assembly elections from the Hassan seat. However, Gowda’s younger son – a two-time Karnataka Chief Minister and face of the JDS in the state — H D Kumaraswamy is opposing Bhavani’s candidature tooth and nail.

Bhavani’s sons, Hassan Lok Sabha MP Prajwal and Hassan MLC Suraj, have whole-heartedly supported her decision, but her husband and former minister H D Revanna have left the final decision to the father.

Plagued with desertions, the tag of dynastic politics, and being called Appa-Magaa (father-son) party, it remains to be seen what decision the senior Gowda will take, especially at a time when Kumaraswamy is at the helm of the party affairs. Gowda’s age and health has forced him to take a backseat. Gowda, who is now in his 90s, has handled many such situations in the past and would take a decision with the best interests of the family at heart, say JDS leaders.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT THIS TIME?

On the one hand, senior Gowda would have to lean on Kumaraswamy to ensure that the JDS not only wins, but wins big in the state assembly polls. Kumaraswamy, who recently completed 50 days of the JDS’s election rally ‘Pancharatna Yatre’, has been drawing large crowds with chants of the ‘Kumaranna for CM’ gaining popularity.

On the other hand, Gowda knows that Bhavani who has been active in the district and is also a favourite among party workers in Hassan.

Party leaders, however, do not think the Bhavani issue will affect the party’s future or the morale.

“Deve Gowda ji and Kumaraswamy will have an open discussion on the party’s platform before coming to a final decision. This has already been announced by Bhavani’s husband Revanna. Kumaraswamy has also has made it clear by saying that the children (Prajwal and Suraj) are being misled by some people who want to see a rift in the family. Kumaraswamy referred to them as his children and said he would make them understand. There is no reason to discuss this any further. A decision will be taken in unison and will be announced soon," JDS leader and MLC T A Sharavana told News18.

Kumarswamy called the present-day politics “Kaliyug" and said that there were hundreds of “Shakunis", who have been waiting to create a rift in the family and mislead them. “That is why the children misspoke," Kumaraswamy said, on the sidelines of a public meeting in Raichur on Saturday.

Gowda will have to walk the thin line and balance his family and party interests, as the outcome may impact the party’s future in the upcoming elections.

“There is no issue that Gowda can’t iron out, especially when it comes to matters within the family. The brothers and family members will sit and take a final decision that will benefit the party and people who support the JDS. Be it Gowda, Kumaraswamy or Revanna, they will only take a wise decision after proper deliberations with senior party leaders," said a Hassan-based JDS leader who did not want to be named.

BHAVANI HAS WAITED FOR DECADES

Bhavani has, for decades, been nursing the dream of playing an active role in state politics, even more after her sister-in-law Anitha Kumaraswamy was made the JDS party candidate from Madhugiri in 2008. On Gowda’s insistence, a person she holds in very high regard, Bhavani remained largely confined to her home district, Hassan. However, the senior Gowda gave into her political desire, by allowing her to become a zilla panchayat member, where once again she showed that she was politically adroit. She had earlier been denied a party ticket when she expressed interest to contest from the Belur seat in 2013 and 2018.

Kumaraswamy even made an “emotional" appeal to Bhavani to refrain from contesting. He said that “sometimes sacrifices need to be made for the sake of those party workers who have helped build the party", claiming that the JDS had to field his wife Anitha from Madhugiri in the 2008 assembly polls as, at the last moment, party candidate Veerabhadraiah’s resignation from a government post was not accepted.

“On another occasion, I was forced to contest from two seats — Ramanagara and Channapatna — as we did not have a candidate to contest from Channapatna. There was confusion among our party workers and they were disturbed. But I had to take the risk and make sacrifices as well," Kumaraswamy was heard saying in response to the developments.

The outcome of Bhavani’s candidacy will be a significant moment for the Gowda family and the future of JD(S).

