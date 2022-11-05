In Poll-bound Himachal, PM Says 'Every Vote Will Define State's Development Journey'; Takes Swipe at Cong | Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds to retain the BJP in power and exuded confidence that a “double-engine government" will be formed in the hill state as the saffron party provides stability in comparison to the “selfish groups" from previous governments that conspire to divide the society. In a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi accused it of neglecting Himachal as it was a “small state" that sends only four MPs to Lok Sabha.

PM Modi kick-started the election rallies in Mandi and Solan districts ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on November 12. He received a grand welcome from the public in Sundernagar town in Mandi, which is the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who also addressed the gathering.

Advertisement

Hailing the BJP government, Modi listed achievements with references to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the building Ram temple in Ayodhya and stable government at the Centre and said that “every single vote will define the development journey of Himachal Pradesh for the next 25 years".

Here are some of the key takeaways: