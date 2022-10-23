Himachal Polls 'Referendum' on Jai Ram Thakur’s Performance, Not PM's Popularity, Says Vikramaditya Singh

It promises to be the most exciting electoral battle in the hills in recent times. With multiple rallies by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP has hit the ground running. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP started off strong but has of late diverted much of its focus to Gujarat. The Congress campaign rests on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but is yet to pick up pace. News18 tours the state to gauge public sentiment and political strategies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

The BJP will find it tough to convert the crowds drawn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies to votes in favour of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as the elections are a test of the CM’s performance and not PM’s popularity, senior Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh told News18.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Vikramditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadhra Singh, said the major question before voters is how the BJP government performed in the last five years.

“When we say Mr Modi is the star campaigner for the party, therein lies the catch. He is, no doubt, the tallest leader in the country and draws crowds. But the question is will that get converted into votes. People of Himachal are very educated and understand the dynamics of state and central elections. They know it’s not an election for PM Modi but for the accountability of Jai Ram Thakur government," he said.

Singh alleged that the Jai Ram Thakur government has been the least performing government the BJP has ever had in the hill state. “Consider his own vision. He propagated that he wanted to bring in investment of Rs 80,000 crore. He held an investors’ meet in Dharamsala but nothing has come of it in the last five years. We asked for a white paper, but they have been delaying it, citing one reason or the other. Basically, they have nothing to show as performance," the Congress leader said.

He added that the BJP government had promised an international airport in Mandi four years ago but “not even a single brick has been laid for it".

On the rumoured internal rifts within his own party, Vikramaditya Singh said ticket distribution had put all rumours to rest. “The ticket distribution has been a very well thought out process and has taken care of a lot of differences. The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief has been able to take along all factions in the party," he said.

Asked whether the absence of Rahul Gandhi, who is busy with the Bharat Jodo yatra, will impact Congress’ campaign and its electoral fortunes, Singh said senior leader Priyanka Gandhi had already started pitching in. “She has held a massive rally and will continue to come in along with other senior leaders like Sonia ji. Rahul Gandhi is busy with the massive Bharat Jodo yatra, but the entire top brass of the party is involved in the Himachal campaign."

On the AAP challenging the Congress for the position of the main opposition party, Vikramaditya Singh said the former’s bubble had burst. “After Punjab elections, there was euphoria but that has died down. It’s a bubble that has burst. The people of Himachal are absolutely nationalistic and don’t encourage parties that tend to side with separatist elements. The AAP in Punjab has encouraged radical elements and they want a repeat in Himachal, but their moves will be thwarted by the people," he said.

The Congress leader added that the CM face of the party will be picked by the elected representatives. “In a democracy, that is how it’s done and that’s how it should be done."

